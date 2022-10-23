 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDDING ESSENTIALS

Starting their 'Good Life': Couple wanted wedding to be a celebration of Omaha and Nebraska

Sarah-Kyler-previews-2.jpg

Sarah and Kyler were married at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. 

 THE MULLERS

A traditional wedding might be the first thing that comes to mind, but modern touches are becoming the norm. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Minted.

By the time 30-year-old Sarah Nelson started planning her own big day, she felt as though she’d already been to a million weddings.

So she told Candace Kalasky at Lovestruck Events that she wanted something unique, nontraditional and unexpected for her marriage to Kyler Vande Berg.

“My vision was to make our venue look like it had been completely overgrown and full of greenery and ultimately be a celebration of Omaha and Nebraska and all it means to us,” Sarah, now Vande Berg, said. “We also knew that we wanted it to be an absolute party and have people feel sad when it ended because they were having so much fun.”

Mission accomplished. She was thrilled with what Lovestruck put together for them and their guest list of 325.

They chose the Diamond Room for their reception because it allows for a lot of customization, Sarah said. They made it their own through installations and draping. Sarah said Lauren Barratt at Lavish Flower Design completed the job.

Sarah-Kyler-previews-15.jpg

Sarah and Kyler Vande Berg with the Omaha skyline in the background.

“I cried when I saw our venue. It was absolutely stunning,” Sarah said. “The day is about you and you should be sure to incorporate all things important to you.”

Trail’s end just the start

After the two met on Bumble in 2018, Kyler proposed in July 2020. They took a road trip to Salt Lake City to visit Sarah’s older sister Kellie, and wanted to get outside after being cooped up indoors because of the pandemic.

reception-91.jpg

The floral arrangements had paper cranes as a nod to the sandhill crane migration.

“We went into Cottonwood Canyon to do a hike up to Cecret Lake with my sister. We got to the top and Kyler asked my sister to take a picture of us and he proposed.”

Local flavor for their big day

Some of Sarah’s favorite parts of their wedding day were the food and soft serve ice cream as a nod to their first date at the College World Series.

reception-76.jpg

“We served Block 16 style gourmet burgers and salmon wraps,” Sarah said. “Our guests are still talking about our soft serve ice cream machine, too.”

Their escort display featured Julia McGuigan’s illustrations, Sarah said, and the greenery hanging installations done by Lavish Flower Design included green paper cranes as a nod to the sandhill crane migration.

Lots of laughs — and tears

The funniest moment of the day was when one of the groomsmen ripped his pants right down the middle from dancing too hard.

Minor chaos also ensued when a bridesmaid bouquet was lost as they were about to head to the church. “It felt like a true murder mystery story of who really lost the bouquet (spoiler alert: it was my sister!).”

Sarah thought it would be Kyler who would cry during the first look, but she says absolutely lost it in the elevator on the way down.

prep-65.jpg

Sarah gave her dad Kevin the vinyl of their father/daughter dance song.

“Our whole moment together was just complete waterworks. Having a first look with my dad was also incredibly emotional for me,” she said. “I made my dad a custom tie patch with a picture of us and gave him the vinyl of our father/daughter dance song (‘Tupelo Honey’ by Van Morrison).”

She wore her mother’s original engagement ring and her paternal grandmother’s wedding ring. She was able to put a strand of her maternal grandmother’s pearls around her bouquet.

Paw patrol and more

The couple hired Barking Vows so their dog could be a part of their special day.

“Seeing our Bernedoodle, Bonnie, definitely felt like a stress reliever on a crazy day,” Sarah said.

One of their favorite presents was a custom portrait of Bonnie. A Nespresso was lovely, too.

reception-171.jpg

Their “guest book” was actually a phone where people left messages.

They had both a photo booth and a “guest book” that was actually a phone where people left us messages. That created some great memories, they say.

They both knew they wanted DJ JAB and he did not disappoint.

“We had guests trying to book him from our dance floor and he made sure the party kept going all the way to the end,” Sarah said.

Daniel Muller took their photos, and the couple said he made them feel comfortable and was a “dream” to work with on their big day.

“Wedding photos are truly the most important thing on your day since that is what you look back on and ours turned out absolutely amazing,” Sarah said.

Happy ever after

Sarah never knew that Kyler was a bigger neat freak than she is. He didn’t know how often she’d turn to Taco Bell as a backup dinner plan.

Sarah-Kyler-previews-16.jpg

The couple with their dog, Bonnie. The couple hired Barking Vows so their dog be a part of their special day.

“Anytime we need groceries, are missing an ingredient or don’t have any meat thawed, she’s quick to remind me of the current Taco Bell $5 Box Meal she could order on the Taco Bell app,” he said.

He also said Sarah is beautiful, smart and is truly blessed in all aspects of life. She finds success in virtually everything she does.

“She cares deeply about her friends, family and loved ones and people always enjoy her company and want to be around her more,” he said.

Sarah says Kyler is truly her best friend.

“He is such a caring and thoughtful person and always goes out of his way to make sure I know how much he cares about me,” she said. “He makes me laugh, and we always have the best time together.”

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

ABOUT THE BIG DAY

Photographer: Daniel Muller; The Mullers Photography

Wedding date: June 4, 2022

Rehearsal dinner: The Old Mattress Factory

Ceremony: Trinity Episcopal Cathedral

Reception: The Diamond Room, 605 N. 13th St.

Bridal gown: Mimi’s Couture Bridal; Susanne Neville

Accessories: Veil – Etsy

Hair stylist: Maria Schmitt and Daisy Mercado, Beauty x Mane

Makeup artist: Maria Schmitt and Daisy Mercado, Beauty x Mane

Bridesmaid dresses: Show Me Your Mumu

Men's attire: Jerry Ryan

Rings: Mark Edward; James Allen

Event coordination and design: Lovestruck Events

Florist: Lavish Flower Design

Cake: Omaha Bakery

Ice cream: Simply Sweet

Caterer: Attitude on Food

Rentals: Colorado Party Rentals, BBJ La Tavola, Little Mad Events

Music: DJ JAB (Justin Bruns); Mahr String Quartet

Transportation: VIP Limousine

Invitations/programs: Lovestruck Events

Guest accommodations: Marriott at Omaha Capital District; Hilton Omaha

Do you have a fun story to share about your wedding or maybe amazing photos? Contact Marjie Ducey at ducey@owh.com.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

