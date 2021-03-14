Sweet & memorable: 8 party favors that won't be left behind

Our favorite party favors are simple but versatile with a touch of personalization. These ideas are for all you Etsy mavens, Pinterest queens and Amazon explorers out there.

Champagne

Dress them up mini bottles of bubbly with mini rose-gold buckets and translucent confetti for "ice." If you had to change your date because of the pandemic, consider adding a mini label incorporating your original date and your actual date. Make it fun: "Did we say 4.18.20? We meant 6.19.21."

Treat bags

Love is sweet, so gather your favorite candy, cookies or pastries in custom bags.

Coffee sample

Fill a personalized treat bag with samples of your favorite coffee or tea. Spoon your favorite whole or freshly ground coffee beans or tea leaves into the bag. Or wrap up two or three K-Cups of choice with biscotti from your favorite local bakery.

Cookie mix

Portioned small-batch measurements of dry ingredients, complete with a cookie cutter or mini spatula, and a recipe in a bag tagged with a chef's kiss emoji.

Mini cocktail kits