Sweet & memorable: Party favors that won't be left behind

Have you noticed? Party favors that are simple but versatile with a touch of personalization never seem to be left behind. These ideas are for all you Etsy mavens, Pinterest queens and Amazon explorers out there.
Champagne
Dress them up mini bottles of bubbly with mini rose-gold buckets and translucent confetti for "ice." If you had to change your date because of the pandemic, consider adding a mini label incorporating your original date and your actual date. Make it fun: "Did we say 4.18.20? We meant 6.19.21."
Treat bags
Love is sweet, so gather your favorite candy, cookies or pastries in custom bags.
Coffee sample
Fill a personalized treat bag with samples of your favorite coffee or tea. Spoon your favorite whole or freshly ground coffee beans or tea leaves into the bag. Or wrap up two or three K-Cups of choice with biscotti from your favorite local bakery.
Cookie mix
Portioned small-batch measurements of dry ingredients, complete with a cookie cutter or mini spatula, and a recipe in a bag tagged with a chef's kiss emoji.
Mini cocktail kits
Package a mini liquor bottle with a single-serving mixer or a can of your favorite seltzer. Next level: DIY bitters!
Mani/pedi kit
Give your guests "mani" thanks with an at-home nail care session: polish, nail file, buffer block, clippers, toe separators and lotion.
Soap, spa salts or sugar scrub
From your shower to theirs. Find your signature scent and personalize a label for the bar or bottle.
Wineglass charms
Present these at the start of the party! The options for customization are endless. Consider this for a bridal shower DIY activity, too.