TLC for your wedding dress: Why professional cleaning is a no-brainer

A wedding dress is a significant investment. Having it professionally cleaned immediately after the wedding is recommended. Here’s why.

The inside of a gown can look pretty horrid when it comes in for cleaning and preservation, according to the pros at Omaha Lace Cleaners.

Between self-tanning lotions and perspiration, the lining can become badly soiled. The hemline can take a beating as well, with dust and grime the biggest offenders.

Tears and snags are common, especially in tulle. If you’re planning to resell your gown or preserve it for a future generation, a talented seamstress may be able to rebuild a damaged section using replacement fabric specially ordered from the dress manufacturer.

The worst way you can store a gown on your own is in a plastic bag in your closet. The fabric can’t breathe. It will inevitably yellow, and any unseen stains will start showing.

Eventually, the fabric will become so fragile, it will disintegrate.

Prices for basic gown cleaning and preservation start at about $325.

Expect to pay more for a high-end designer gown because of the added liability to the dry cleaner and the tedious nature of the task.