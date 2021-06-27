TLC for your wedding dress: Why professional cleaning is a no-brainer

A wedding dress is a significant investment. Having it professionally cleaned immediately after the wedding is recommended. Here’s why.
The inside of a gown can look pretty horrid when it comes in for cleaning and preservation, according to the pros at Omaha Lace Cleaners.
Between self-tanning lotions and perspiration, the lining can become badly soiled. The hemline can take a beating as well, with dust and grime the biggest offenders.
Tears and snags are common, especially in tulle. If you’re planning to resell your gown or preserve it for a future generation, a talented seamstress may be able to rebuild a damaged section using replacement fabric specially ordered from the dress manufacturer.
The worst way you can store a gown on your own is in a plastic bag in your closet. The fabric can’t breathe. It will inevitably yellow, and any unseen stains will start showing.
Eventually, the fabric will become so fragile, it will disintegrate.
Prices for basic gown cleaning and preservation start at about $325.
Expect to pay more for a high-end designer gown because of the added liability to the dry cleaner and the tedious nature of the task.
Cleaning a basic dress is a two- to three-hour process.
Dresses with romantic embroideries and intricate beading require an extra dose of TLC. As a general rule, allow three weeks for any service.
TYPES OF SERVICE
CLEAN ONLY
Recommended for a gown that has been purchased from a sample rack, as well as a destination wedding dress that will be worn again for a local reception.
STEAM OR PRESS ONLY
Perfect for when a new dress has been in a closet for a few weeks and wrinkles and creases haven’t fallen out.
CLEAN AND PRESS/STEAM
Recommended if you plan to resell or loan the gown.
CLEAN AND REPAIR/RESTORE
Worthwhile for a vintage or antique dress that has yellowed but is still in good condition. A skilled dry cleaner has a chance of returning the dress to its original color.
CLEAN AND PRESERVE
When you love your dress enough to keep it forever. Preservation at Omaha Lace Cleaners is conducted with the same museum-quality process used by the Smithsonian Institution. The gown is placed in acid-free tissue in an acid-free box, and gloves are provided for future handling.
EMERGENCY RESPONSE
If your gown sustains a stain the day of your wedding, here’s what you can do to minimize the damage:
Food, blood, wine or other beverage: Don’t rub the stain. Blot with a soft cloth and water (but only use water if your dress is polyester or something other than silk).
Lipstick or other makeup, grease, grass: Dab with a high-quality spot remover — a must-have for your day-of emergency kit. Omaha Lace Cleaners recommends Shout Wipe & Go towelettes.
