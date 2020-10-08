To have and to hold: Personalized wedding gifts

A Basket of Firsts

Filled with fun items to commemorate “firsts” the couple will experience all year long — and beyond. For a wine-loving couple, you might fill a basket with fine whites and reds with custom labels or tags: first big purchase, first anniversary, first baby, first Christmas, first fight. Or wrap and tag small gift items like a keepsake ornament, a gift certificate for a tree, a gift card for an anniversary dinner at a favorite restaurant, a box of fine chocolates. The sweeter or funnier the tags and gifts, the better. The best baskets we’ve seen have been assembled by the newlyweds’ parents who collaborated — and bonded in the process. The most meaningful component: letters to the couple that can be read on their first full day of married life — and every wedding anniversary thereafter!