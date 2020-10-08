 Skip to main content
To have and to hold: Personalized wedding gifts
Personalizing giftsfor the bride and groom takes the thoughtfulness up a notch, like high-quality kitchenware that matches the home for the foodie couple.

A registry is a smart idea for any wedding couple — even those with well-established households. Guests really do love gifting items newlyweds will use, even cherish. Here are 10 items that have scored high with newlyweds in our orbit.

Personalized cutting board

Extra points if it’s handcrafted. Be careful here, though. Some custom designs are awfully busy — and can’t be read when the board is loaded with crackers, meats, cheeses, fruits, etc. Less often is more. Look for a design that’s engraved or burned into the wood; stamped designs can wear off over time.

A cozy blanket or throw

Personalized with the couple’s monogram and wedding date. Again, keep the custom embroidery or tag understated. And select a neutral color.

A YETI cooler

Yes, it’s pricey, but it’s also a great group gift idea and something that’s built to last. The Tundra 35 ($250 retail) hard cooler is just right for packing beverages and food for two. Step up to the Tundra 45 for $300 and you’re tailgate ready. Add a personalized luggage-style tag or stick-on plate with the couple’s name and contact info.

Stemless wine glasses

Engraved with the newlyweds’ monogram or last name initial and a bottle of wine with a personalized label. Throw in a monogrammed bottle stop. And a written toast to the newlyweds.

A quilt

Made from squares of fabric signed by the couple’s wedding guests. This is a gift that can be announced at a shower, then presented to the couple after the quilt has been assembled. The couple could even have the option of picking a color scheme or style.

For foodies

Stainless steel measuring cups, quality kitchen cutlery or a steak knife set that coordinates with the couple’s flatware. A KitchenAid mixer or waffle maker can be used for years, too — and be the source of many happy memories in the kitchen.

A classic, quality picture frame

That will stand the test of time. If you’re unsure of the couple’s metal preferences, opt for a two-toned design. Silver and gold complement any decor.

Door sign

Personalized with the couple’s last name and the year their home was established (their wedding year). Metal and wood designs abound on Etsy. Select one in a neutral tone that best fits the couple’s wedding style if you’re unsure of the style of their home.

A leather-bound journal 

With an engraved plate or tag, for recording special moments and milestones in the couple’s married life. Pen a personal message on the first or last page.

A Basket of Firsts

Filled with fun items to commemorate “firsts” the couple will experience all year long — and beyond. For a wine-loving couple, you might fill a basket with fine whites and reds with custom labels or tags: first big purchase, first anniversary, first baby, first Christmas, first fight. Or wrap and tag small gift items like a keepsake ornament, a gift certificate for a tree, a gift card for an anniversary dinner at a favorite restaurant, a box of fine chocolates. The sweeter or funnier the tags and gifts, the better. The best baskets we’ve seen have been assembled by the newlyweds’ parents who collaborated — and bonded in the process. The most meaningful component: letters to the couple that can be read on their first full day of married life — and every wedding anniversary thereafter!

