Trev Alberts finds the perfect bride for his son

One of the funniest moments at the wedding came when best man Mason Palmer compared their relationship to COVID-19, stating that nobody thought it would last more than two weeks but here they were, 18-some months later.

A sweet moment came when guests sang "Happy Birthday" to mother of the bride, Stacey Noble, who has a birthday in October.

Everything was captured by a videographer, something that was a must for Cassie.

DANCE NATION

They had their DJ collect suggestions from guests, so everyone could dance to their favorite songs. Pizza arrived before the party ended for anyone who had danced off their dinner.

IT’S YOUR DAY

Cassie said couples shouldn’t be afraid to make decisions. Everyone wants you to have the best day possible.

“That being said, when planning is all said and done, don’t sweat the small stuff,” she said. “There is no such thing as a perfect day. Just enjoy the hard work you put in.”

Cassie said Complete Weddings made sure everything was seamless.

DRINK UP