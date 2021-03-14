Want your furbaby to have a part in your wedding? Put someone on paw patrol

Editor's note: We've seen dogs in lots of wedding photos lately. If your beloved pooch is likely to make an appearance in yours, check out these tail-waging tips (updated from Wedding Essentials, July 2019).

Having a pet involved in your wedding festivities may sound like a fun but plenty of photographers have been involved in some hairy situations.

One couple wanted a menagerie of animals included in their outdoor ceremony. But getting them all in place was harder than anticipated.

“My advice would be to not have so many pets involved that it’s an overwhelming zoo,” says Heidi Hoffman of Pine and Forge Photography. “I would also suggest a pet attendant, someone who is familiar with the animals and can make sure they are well taken care of throughout the day.”

Ashley Vela of Barking Vows pet handling service in Omaha builds on that advice: