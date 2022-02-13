Wedding Essentials: December wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple

Chelsea then-Borrenpohl and Luke Castner met on Tinder, but Chelsea recognized her husband-to-be when they went on their first date the summer of 2016.

He was the cute bouncer from a bar in downtown Lincoln.

“We found out afterward that we had a mix of mutual friends as well,” she said.

They dated for 4½ years before Luke proposed on a drive with their dog. First, he took her to dinner at SchillingBridge Cork & Tap House, their favorite place to grab drinks and dinner.

“Nothing fancy, just sweet and simple,” Chelsea said.

They had moved in together in Lincoln when daughter Wesley was born last February, and they made sure she was part of their big day.

They had originally planned for her to walk down the aisle with the maid of honor, but the ceremony was right around nap time. So, Wesley hung out with her babysitter in the kids room at church instead.