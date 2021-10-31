Wedding Essentials: There was nothing scary about Omahans' romance

GROWING TOGETHER

For the unity part of the ceremony, their officiant, Cindi Gofta, gave them a bonsai “money” tree. She had their parents bring up a jar of dirt from both of their homes to add to the plant to symbolize the roots of their relationship, the continued growth of their love, and the fact that they became each other’s family on that day.

“The best feeling was being surrounded by all of the people that have shaped Blaine and I over the years. We have brought many great people into each other’s lives, and naturally our parents have become lifelong friends as well. The kind of friendship where we all take road-trips together.”

JUST THE START

They’ve had to adjust to sharing finances and learning to cook. She never knew he had so many socks and he didn’t realize how much thought she put into every outfit. But Blaine says McKenzie is his best friend. He loves her style and creative view of the world.

“She is spontaneous, always leads us off the beaten path and has opened my eyes to many new adventures and experiences. Like John Mayer said, she puts the color inside of my world.”

McKenzie says being with Blaine never gets old, and their love continues to feel young and adventurous.