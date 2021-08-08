Wedding flowers: Best picks for the money

When shopping for your florist ask how your flowers will be processed when they arrive from the wholesaler. “Sometimes it’s not necessarily the flower that doesn’t hold up, it’s the process the florist follows,” Jacobitz said. Proper pruning and hydrating are crucial in the lifespan of fresh stems.

Trust your florist’s recommendation on special orders. Like produce, some flowers simply are best purchased in season from local growers. Zinnias, lily of the valley and especially dahlias are examples. “They don’t stand up well when they come from long distances because they’re already a few days old when they arrive. They need to be fresh cut when your florist begins working with them,” Jacobitz said.