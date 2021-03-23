Wedding industry is seeing signs of a rebound in Omaha metro area

A spot check of local businesses shows it was a dismal 2020 for many in the wedding industry.

Archer said they lost a lot of money. “We qualified for the PPP loan, and that basically balanced out exactly what was postponed or canceled, but didn't make up for those who chose not to book because of COVID-19."

Tonya Brown, owner of Cake Creations, did 186 weddings in 2019. The total was 39 in 2020. She had to cut back store hours and trim her staff. “All I can do is laugh at this point,” she said. “It’s been a nightmare. I am holding on to the point that sometime it’s going to get better."

Lauren Dengel, owner of the Salon for Women, said her business usually books around 100 weddings a year. Because the salon had to shut down temporarily, “I would say we did a fraction of that last year.”

Justin Sherlock, manager of the Nebraska Party Bus and Party Express Bus, said having to shut down for seven months cost his enterprise $200,000 in revenue. “When all the restrictions came in March, that is when we were just starting to get into the wedding season. We weren’t able to start operating until October. We were at reduced occupancy, and everyone had already rescheduled their weddings by then."