What to do before 'I do'? Tips for bachelorette party-planning

Whether you’ve been planning your bachelorette party as intensely as your wedding, or you just want a way to celebrate friendships as you embark on life’s next journey, the “last fling before the ring” is a hallmark of most engaged couples’ wedding experience.
Below are three Nebraska brides’ bachelorette parties, with details and tips for everything from DIY themes and group activities to how to approach your dream destination weekend. Click the links to read more!
jthompson@owh.com, 402-444-1120
Omaha World-Herald: Wedding Essentials
See the latest wedding trends, photo galleries and ideas to help inspire your big day.