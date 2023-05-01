Brides in Nebraska for years have scheduled their weddings around Nebraska football games.

Angie Hauptman had to work around a volleyball match. In Italy.

The former Angie Svec said she’s been like a second mother to former Husker great Jordan Larson and was determined to have her present when she married Tim Hauptman.

Jordan played for Angie at Logan View High School.

“She plays for Vero Volley Women’s Professional Team in Milan,” Angie Hauptman said. “We were fortunate to see one of her matches and all of the wedding guests attended with matching T-shirts to support her team on the Saturday prior to the wedding.”

They also had to work around the spring break of Tim’s 16-year-old son, Peyton.

“We chose a Monday to allow for easier scheduling and it was pretty cool to get married on a true palindrome 3-20-2023,” Angie said.

The March 20 ceremony with 25 guests was an international event.

Sixteen came from the United States, four from Verona, Italy, and four from Bern, Switzerland. The guests from Europe were former exchange students that Angie’s family had hosted years ago.

The ceremony was also shown on Facebook Live for those who couldn’t attend.

“We have had many views and so many wonderful comments from people that joined in to watch,” she said.

Her parents, who are over 90, were able to watch from home and Angie talked to them immediately after the ceremony.

How they met

They first met while listening to Lemon Fresh Day at Two Fine Irishmen in 2019.

“Most likely, we noticed each other because we were taller than most of the other people in the bar. We kept eyeing each other,” said Angie, who is 5-foot-8. Tim is 6-4. “Soon I had a tap on my shoulder, he bought me a shot of Patron. We talked, danced and quickly became inseparable.”

Sunset surprise

Tim proposed while they were in Aruba. They had a beach-side table perfectly timed for sunset.

Angie said she was completely surprised. She was trying to get her hair in order for a picture when Tim started scrounging around in his bag.

He pulled out a beautiful jewelry box and dropped to his knee as he asked Angie to marry him.

“His smile, his eyes, that ring, the sunset, the onlookers galore, the sand, the ocean, the faint music in the background,” Angie said. “What could have been more perfect? Nothing. He absolutely made me feel like the most important person in the universe.”

Doing it the Italian way

The Hotel de la Ville in Monza, Italy, handled all the arrangements for the wedding, which was the second for both.

Their vision for the day was simple.

“It is Italy, after all,” Angie said. “You kind of let Italy do its own thing.”

It turned out incredibly special, the couple said.

There was no rehearsal. They didn’t see each other until Angie turned a corner and walked down the aisle.

“Neither of us knew what the other one was wearing and we matched so perfectly no one would have believed that we didn’t plan it,” Angie said. “Our friend, Tom Simons, in his striking butterfly suit coat, performed the most incredible ceremony. My daughter, Cola Henderson, gave a prayer that should be shared with the world, and my niece Jackie’s boyfriend, Brett Haney, might as well take a seat by the finest of musical performers as his two vocal songs were beyond remarkable.”

They also splurged on a violinist.

The couple said the day was filled with laughter and happy tears.

The wedding was early so Jordan could head to volleyball practice in between the ceremony and the dinner, giving everyone time to relax and talk.

Dancing the night away

A gorgeous wedding cake was brought out after dinner with fresh flowers highlighting the large two layers of Chantilly cream with strawberries. Afterward, they danced until midnight.

“My sister, Cherie, being there with us was so amazing,” Angie said. “Last October, she was diagnosed with a glioblastoma (brain tumor). She was with me the night I first met Tim and like any trustworthy sister, she did her diligence by peppering him with questions. Sharing this wonderful adventure and our wedding day with her was incredibly special.”

The dancing moves and karaoke attempts by some of the guests added lots of laughs.

Larson surprised them with a gelato and dessert bar. She also had Prosecco, chocolates and fruits for them in their hotel suite upon their arrival in Monza.

Let it go

As Angie prepared to follow her children, Cola and Trevor, down the aisle, she realized she had not come down to check out the rooms involved or consult with the wedding planner, the DJ, or the photographer.

That was surprising for her because she’s such a planner. Instead, she arranged the day from her home in Elkhorn, met with the planner in Italy and then handed everything over.

It turned out perfect.

“I could not have imagined anything any better in a million years,” she said. “I was so delightfully surprised by how seamless and gorgeous it all was. It was simply stunning.”

With a destination wedding, she said, you spend much more time with your guests. Savor those moments, she said.

Remember that even though you want the wedding to be perfect, it’s about the start of your marriage.

“The whole day was simple and elegant,” she said. “It is not a day to be selfish, it is a day to be filled with gratitude.”

Unique gifts

Maya, one of the exchange students, and her family gave the couple a collectors Mission to Mars Swatch (red and white like the colors of Switzerland and the Huskers and Mars represents the month of March) along with Swiss chocolates, a hand-painted plate from Switzerland and an Italian tradition of five candy-covered almonds representing blessings for health, prosperity, happiness, family and long life.

When the pair was in Venice, they had a piece of artwork created at a shop called iris galerie.

“They blend the colors of our eyes together with the writing, “And suddenly I saw, the future in your eyes.”

Ready for anything

Tim said Angie is beautiful, smart, funny, energetic and always has a great attitude.

“She loves to travel, explore and try new things. We have been to lots of great places in the 3.5 years we have been together and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life and journey with her,” he said.

She said Tim is thoughtful, considerate of others, patient and fuels her heart with his humor.

“He understands me and has a passion and love for me unlike anything I ever knew was possible. The look in his eyes when we shared our vows, his genuine kindness and the way he makes me feel like the most beautiful, brilliant woman in the universe is beyond what I could have ever imagined,” she said. “I feel incredibly blessed to have a man to share my life with that makes me feel so worthy of love.”

Close Angie and Tim's wedding invitation. Guests gather for the wedding. Angie and Tim's wedding. Angie and Tim's wedding. Angie and Tim's ceremony. Angie and Tim's wedding. Angie and Tim's wedding. The couple splurged on a violinist. Angie's bouquet. Angie and Tim's wedding. Angie and Tim's wedding. Angie in her wedding gown. Angie and Tim's wedding. Angie and Tim Hauptman pose before the Royal Villa of Monza in northern Italy. Angie at her wedding. Angie and Tim. Angie and Tim with Jordan Larson. Angie shares a moment with former Nebraska volleyball player Jordan Larson. Angie and Tim. Angie and TIm's reception. Angie and Tim's reception. Tim and Angie greet their guests. The reception. The reception. The reception. Dancing at the reception. Tim and Angie's reception. Dancing at the reception. Dancing at the reception. Some macarons served at the reception. Cream puffs served at the reception. Riserva San Massimo Carnaroli risotto with lime ginger and scallops served at the reception. Some vegetarian tempura served at the reception. A selection of cured meats were served. Some grilled Montoro onion soup served at the reception. Tim and Angie's Italian wedding Angie and Tim's wedding invitation. Guests gather for the wedding. Angie and Tim's wedding. Angie and Tim's wedding. Angie and Tim's ceremony. Angie and Tim's wedding. Angie and Tim's wedding. The couple splurged on a violinist. Angie's bouquet. Angie and Tim's wedding. Angie and Tim's wedding. Angie in her wedding gown. Angie and Tim's wedding. Angie and Tim Hauptman pose before the Royal Villa of Monza in northern Italy. Angie at her wedding. Angie and Tim. Angie and Tim with Jordan Larson. Angie shares a moment with former Nebraska volleyball player Jordan Larson. Angie and Tim. Angie and TIm's reception. Angie and Tim's reception. Tim and Angie greet their guests. The reception. The reception. The reception. Dancing at the reception. Tim and Angie's reception. Dancing at the reception. Dancing at the reception. Some macarons served at the reception. Cream puffs served at the reception. Riserva San Massimo Carnaroli risotto with lime ginger and scallops served at the reception. Some vegetarian tempura served at the reception. A selection of cured meats were served. Some grilled Montoro onion soup served at the reception.