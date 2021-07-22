Weekend plans? A party in Little Bohemia, Lego bricks expo and barbecue among Omaha area events

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area:
Fairytale Ball Weekend
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.
What: Fairytale Ball Weekend activities include dancing with princesses, making royal crafts, and more.
Cost: Members are free; non-member cost is regular museum admission, $14 for adults and children, $13 for seniors
More information: ocm.org/events/fairytale-ball
Music & Memories Concert Series
When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake Towne Center, 72nd Street and Highway 370, Papillion
What: Outdoor concert featuring musical group Hi-Fi Hangover
Cost: Free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site.
More information: shadowlaketownecenter.com
Outdoor Concert & Movie Night
When: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday
Where: Central Park, 8305 Park View Blvd., La Vista
What: Band BluesAgent will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by a screening of the film “The Karate Kid.”
Cost: Free
More information: bit.ly/3ixaC7M
Live on the Lake
When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
Where: Zorinsky Lake, at the end of the drive off the 156th and F Street entrance.
What: Music group Stan and the Chain Gang will perform.
Cost: Free. Food trucks will be on site with food and beverages for purchase.
More information: bit.ly/3hSwpYp
Drive-In Movie at Oak View Mall
When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday
Where: Oak View Mall Food Court Circle, 3001 S. 144th St.
What: Drive-in movie “The Sandlot,” local music and fireworks.
Cost: Free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Oak View Mall restaurants.
More information: facebook.com/events/347247016918230
Little Bo Backyard Bash
When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Dundee Bank parking lot, 13th and William Streets in Little Bohemia
What: Live music by Sailing in Soup and Daddy Mac and the Flak, and family activities.
Cost: Free. Food trucks will be on site with food and beverages for purchase.
More information: bit.ly/3xVuOGT
Ribstock featuring Lemon Fresh Day
When: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St.
What: Barbecue, craft beer and music. Portion of the proceeds will benefit local charities. Open to all ages.
Cost: $5 per person
More information: ribstockbbq.com
Pick a Pooch Adoption Days and Pet Expo
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St.
What: Pet expo featuring more than 100 vendors, dozens of rescues and shelters and lots of adoptable pets. First 500 entrants each will receive a free tote bag.
Cost: $5 for adults, $3 for kids
More information: petsinomaha.com
Brick Days Expo
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs
What: Family-friendly event featuring 15,000 square feet of Lego brick creations, games and interactive activities.
Cost: $10 for adults and kids older than 8, $5 for kids younger than 8
Most information: brickdays.com
