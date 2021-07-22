 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend plans? A party in Little Bohemia, Lego bricks expo and barbecue among Omaha area events
0 comments
topical
Omaha

Weekend plans? A party in Little Bohemia, Lego bricks expo and barbecue among Omaha area events

BBQ rib

Enjoy some barbecue ribs and other treats Saturday during Ribstock at Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area:

Fairytale Ball Weekend

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.

What: Fairytale Ball Weekend activities include dancing with princesses, making royal crafts, and more.

Cost: Members are free; non-member cost is regular museum admission, $14 for adults and children, $13 for seniors

More information: ocm.org/events/fairytale-ball

Music & Memories Concert Series

When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake Towne Center, 72nd Street and Highway 370, Papillion

What: Outdoor concert featuring musical group Hi-Fi Hangover

Cost: Free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site.

More information: shadowlaketownecenter.com

Outdoor Concert & Movie Night

When: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday

Where: Central Park, 8305 Park View Blvd., La Vista

What: Band BluesAgent will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by a screening of the film “The Karate Kid.”

Cost: Free

More information: bit.ly/3ixaC7M

Live on the Lake

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

Where: Zorinsky Lake, at the end of the drive off the 156th and F Street entrance.

What: Music group Stan and the Chain Gang will perform.

Cost: Free. Food trucks will be on site with food and beverages for purchase.

More information: bit.ly/3hSwpYp

Drive-In Movie at Oak View Mall

When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday

Where: Oak View Mall Food Court Circle, 3001 S. 144th St.

What: Drive-in movie “The Sandlot,” local music and fireworks.

Cost: Free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Oak View Mall restaurants.

More information: facebook.com/events/347247016918230

Little Bo Backyard Bash

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dundee Bank parking lot, 13th and William Streets in Little Bohemia

What: Live music by Sailing in Soup and Daddy Mac and the Flak, and family activities.

Cost: Free. Food trucks will be on site with food and beverages for purchase.

More information: bit.ly/3xVuOGT

Ribstock featuring Lemon Fresh Day

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St.

What: Barbecue, craft beer and music. Portion of the proceeds will benefit local charities. Open to all ages.

Cost: $5 per person

More information: ribstockbbq.com

Pick a Pooch Adoption Days and Pet Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St.

What: Pet expo featuring more than 100 vendors, dozens of rescues and shelters and lots of adoptable pets. First 500 entrants each will receive a free tote bag.

Cost: $5 for adults, $3 for kids

More information: petsinomaha.com

Brick Days Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs

What: Family-friendly event featuring 15,000 square feet of Lego brick creations, games and interactive activities.

Cost: $10 for adults and kids older than 8, $5 for kids younger than 8

Most information: brickdays.com

Looking for even more family-friendly events? Check out Momaha.com for more fun ideas.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to properly use marinades to get the best results on the grill

Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert