When you're done with your mask, cut the elastic to save animals, too

Laura Stastny says it’s only a matter of time before someone brings in a bird or an animal stuck in a face mask.

Stastny, director of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, saw disposable masks hanging in the trees at both Halleck Park in Papillion and CHI Health Lakeside near 168th Street and West Center Road while doing goose rescues over the weekend. Lots of migratory birds will soon be sitting in those trees.

“We haven’t seen any cases here yet, but they have started to be reported across the country,’’ Stastny said. “Especially shorebirds are getting tangled in them.’’

Stastny said it’s important to cut the elastic on masks before discarding them.

She and staff from the Nebraska Humane Society were trying to rescue geese whose legs were wrapped in fishing line. They were able to help two of three at Halleck Park.

Garbage is always a problem for wildlife. Nebraska Wildlife Rehab recently saved a raccoon that had a beer bottle stuck on its leg and a mink that had the security band from a plastic bottle around its neck.

An opossum was stuck in a domed fast-food lid.