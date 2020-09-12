When you're done with your mask, cut the elastic to save animals, too

Laura Stastny says it’s only a matter of time before someone brings in a bird or an animal stuck in a face mask.
Stastny, director of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, saw disposable masks hanging in the trees at both Halleck Park in Papillion and CHI Health Lakeside near 168th Street and West Center Road while doing goose rescues over the weekend. Lots of migratory birds will soon be sitting in those trees.
“We haven’t seen any cases here yet, but they have started to be reported across the country,’’ Stastny said. “Especially shorebirds are getting tangled in them.’’
Stastny said it’s important to cut the elastic on masks before discarding them.
She and staff from the Nebraska Humane Society were trying to rescue geese whose legs were wrapped in fishing line. They were able to help two of three at Halleck Park.
Garbage is always a problem for wildlife. Nebraska Wildlife Rehab recently saved a raccoon that had a beer bottle stuck on its leg and a mink that had the security band from a plastic bottle around its neck.
An opossum was stuck in a domed fast-food lid.
Stastny said her group is $1.5 million from breaking ground on a Baldwin Wildlife Center and Hubbard Family Wildlife Hospital, which will provide state-of-the-art help for injured wildlife.
“It’s still my hope to be ready to go by spring,’’ she said.
Omaha dietitian earns grant
Omaha dietitian Mary Lynn Kardell has earned a $20,000 grant from siggi’s dairy to develop culinary workshops to help food bank clients get the most from the commodities available to them.
The grant is part of siggi’s starters, a new initiative supporting registered dietitians and the nutrition community. In addition to the grant, Kardell will receive mentorship and support from the team at siggi’s as she brings her initiative to life.
She’ll start by connecting with food banks over the next several weeks to identify the needs of those they serve and the best platform (virtual or in-person) for the instructional sessions.
Siggi’s also awarded grants to Stephanie Hodges of Wyoming and Jacquelyn Oddo of Ohio.
Kardell said she’s excited to begin helping people develop their cooking and meal-preparation skills and reduce their food insecurity in the process.
Write the river
The Niobrara National Scenic River is joining with the Nebraska and National Writing Projects to celebrate National Public Lands Day with a writing marathon Sept. 25-26 at Smith Falls State Park near Valentine.
During the marathon, which runs from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday, participants will write for an hour — in single or multiple-hour segments.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are encouraged while engaging with others.
The National Park Service will have an informational canopy set up at Nichol’s Landing at Smith Falls State Park near the campground.
Sarah Cook, program manager for the Niobrara National Scenic River, said the event is special because people are being asked to use all their senses in experiencing the river and the wildlife. “We want people to immerse themselves in nature first and then write. It opens up all your creativity.’’
People have the option of sharing what they write, and staff will be documenting the marathon for social media and other Nebraska and National Writing Projects. Some entries could be part of future exhibits, Cook said.
Families and other small groups as well as individuals are encouraged to participate. Register in advance by calling the Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center at 402-376-1901 or by emailing Susan Cook, susan_cook@nps.gov.Omaha educators protest for a mask mandate
