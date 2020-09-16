Where in the world is Tobago? Omahans say it's as close to paradise as you'll come

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Where in the world is Tobago?

Mark McMillan had no idea when he placed the highest bid for a six-night stay there.

McMillan wasn’t intent on landing the vacation package. As he tells the story, it was a live auction at the 2014 Bluejay Jamboree and his tablemates were egging him on to bid to win.

The increments weren’t killer, and the idea of vacationing at a private villa with housekeeping service and an ocean view did sound fun. So he kept raising his paddle.

“I had no clue where Tobago was. After I won, I had to look it up on the map,” the Omahan says.

The memory still makes him laugh. Today, Tobago (toe-BAY-go) is high on his radar. He and his wife, Dianne, consider the tiny, unspoiled island in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago one of their all-time favorite destinations. There’s nothing better, they say, than visiting in January or February — in the dead of a frigid Nebraska winter.

The McMillans have made four trips in six years to the southernmost link in the Caribbean island chain. And each time, two other couples have shared in the adventure. Good friends and fellow Omahans Renay and Kendall Scheer are automatics.