Where in the world is Tobago? Omahans say it's as close to paradise as you'll come

Where in the world is Tobago?
Mark McMillan had no idea when he placed the highest bid for a six-night stay there.
McMillan wasn’t intent on landing the vacation package. As he tells the story, it was a live auction at the 2014 Bluejay Jamboree and his tablemates were egging him on to bid to win.
The increments weren’t killer, and the idea of vacationing at a private villa with housekeeping service and an ocean view did sound fun. So he kept raising his paddle.
“I had no clue where Tobago was. After I won, I had to look it up on the map,” the Omahan says.
The memory still makes him laugh. Today, Tobago (toe-BAY-go) is high on his radar. He and his wife, Dianne, consider the tiny, unspoiled island in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago one of their all-time favorite destinations. There’s nothing better, they say, than visiting in January or February — in the dead of a frigid Nebraska winter.
The McMillans have made four trips in six years to the southernmost link in the Caribbean island chain. And each time, two other couples have shared in the adventure. Good friends and fellow Omahans Renay and Kendall Scheer are automatics.
The foursome, plus another couple to take full advantage of a villa that sleeps six, traveled to Tobago for the first time in January 2015 — just ahead of Mardi Gras. Carnival week is reserved for the property’s owner, a Creighton alumnus, and a sister living in Trinidad.
The Omahans appreciate the getaway for a chance to relax and recharge in a tropical paradise so protected you sometimes feel like you have it all to yourself. Tobago is totally void of commercialism and crowds, a quality that the islanders work fiercely to maintain.
The modest villa where they stay is in a gated community with 14 houses built on a lush hillside for views of the ocean just a half-mile away. “We live on the veranda,” Renay says.
A housekeeper comes every morning to make a scratch breakfast, clean the rooms and share a little island history and recommendations for sightseeing or dining that day.
It is the perfect mix, Kendall says, of doing something and doing nothing.
“It’s so peaceful,” Dianne says. “We get up, put on our swimsuits, grab a book and head for the private infinity pool with an ocean view. At breakfast, we’ll talk about what everybody feels like doing. Sometimes we don’t even leave the villa until dinner.” Other days, they’re gone all day.
From the villa, it’s a short walk to visit a bird sanctuary or shop for fresh produce or fish.
The island food is phenomenal, Mark says, noting culinary influences of eastern India, Africa, Italy, England, Ireland and more. Trinidad has a broad international mix because of the oil production there.
The Fish Pot is a favorite dining spot. In the evening, you can watch the catch of the day being delivered by local fishermen, and an hour later, you’re eating it.
“Curried goat. Curried iguana — that was phenomenal. You have to be a little adventurous when you dine,” Mark says.
Well, not everyone. Renay says she’s not that brave.
“Eating iguana wasn’t as scary as driving,” as Kendall discovered.
Locals, like the British, drive on the left-hand side of the road. And navigating Tobago’s primitive, ribbon-like roads can be a hair-raising experience.
Hiring a driver is a safer and more enjoyable way to explore the long, narrow island’s Atlantic and Caribbean coasts and jungle wetlands and rainforest in between.
Among the roadside curiosities: Free-range chickens — dubbed street walkers by Kendall and Mark — and goats and cows tied to posts, grazing for the day.
The Omahans — honorary Tobagonians by this time — also might:
- Rent a boat and a skipper for the day and snorkel a coral reef or explore a deserted isle. Alibaba Tours is a perennial favorite.
- Lime with the locals. Sunday School — a street party in Buccoo Bay — is tops for a slice of island social life. Hang out, dance, sip a little rum.
- Plunge 15 feet into a waterfall pool.
- Catch a steel orchestra panning a deafening calypso beat.
“We used to joke about not wanting to become people who go to the same place every year,” Dianne says. “Now we have been to Tobago four times.” And measuring their enjoyment of other tropical destinations against their time on the islands. “If it’s not as great, we’ll say, ‘It’s no Tobago.’”
