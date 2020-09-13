With regional mini-vacations and plans for next year, people aren't giving up on traveling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People are eager to hit the road again.

Or at least to start planning a trip, for when they hope the weight of the coronavirus pandemic isn’t so heavy.

“We’re getting a lot of requests from people who want to travel next year and a fair amount for the end of this year,” says Jeff Cain of Travel and Transport.

Some, feeling stir crazy after months of working at home, are already packing their cars and driving four to five hours for mini vacations close to home — where they still feel safe. State and national parks are popular destinations.

Others are venturing to Mexico or the Caribbean, says Cain, a senior vice president of specialty divisions.

Travel most likely will be forever changed as the world reopens for business, Cain predicts. Masks, hand-washing and social distancing will be just as important on a trip as they are at home. Everyone will have to get used to new boarding procedures, mask requirements and other safety requirements.

Airlines and hotels are making strides in their efforts to keep people safe from COVID-19, and Cain thinks that by January cruise lines will have their safety protocols in place, too.