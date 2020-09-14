Yearlong visits to India are a chance to experience life above the clouds

Time to go

I’m sitting in the doorway of our house in the mountains while the rain pours down and the clouds creep in. Monsoon season is here, and it’s time for us to leave.

I’ve loved being here. The fabulous views are always changing; glance away and everything is altered. I like living in and above the clouds. As we walk up and down the terraced fields with the dogs, I wonder about those who sculpted the mountainside: Why a village here?

What’s it like to milk cows and tend fields and raise kids where you are scrambling about on narrow paths? Who struggled to haul all those stones up to that lonely ridge to build a home? It couldn’t have been easy, especially when everything was hauled up here on the backs of men and mules. Even today, challenges lurk here: floods and landslides and, a few days ago, an earthquake. It measured only 3.1 in magnitude, but we were at the epicenter and the windows as well as our equanimity were rattled.

Here I’ve learned to cook exotic vegetables, met fascinating people, participated in rituals hundreds — maybe thousands — of years old, filled up half a journal and taken hundreds of photos. I’ve bathed in the stream that bubbles to the surface a few terraces up from the house.

Can you see why I am so sad to leave? I can only do so believing I will return.