You decide: Which book is the top choice for the Omaha Reads campaign?

Each year, the Omaha Public Library encourages the community to join together in reading one book. The campaign, called Omaha Reads, promotes literacy and provides the city with a common theme to discuss.

When OPL put the call out to the public for books they enjoyed and think that all Omahans should read, nearly 100 unique titles were recommended. A team of library staff members narrowed the field to five, and now it’s time for the community to pick the Omaha Reads title for 2021.

Voting is today through April 2 at omahalibrary.org and in-person at any of OPL’s 12 Omaha branches. The winning title will be announced in August, and will be supported with book discussions and related programming. In the running:

“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett. Twin sisters who, though inseparable as children, ultimately choose to live in two very different worlds, one black and one white.

“My Omaha Obsession: Searching for the City” by Miss Cassette. The author takes the reader on an idiosyncratic tour of Omaha’s neighborhoods, buildings, architecture and people, celebrating the city’s unusual history.