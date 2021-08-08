 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey' is the Omaha Reads book for 2021
0 comments

'You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey' is the Omaha Reads book for 2021

080821-owh-liv-omahareads-p1

“You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey” is the Omaha Public Library’s 2021 Omaha Reads selection.

 OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Check out these photos of Omaha's Union Station

“You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey,” a book that examines experiences of racism, is this year’s selection for the Omaha Reads program sponsored by the Omaha Public Library.

Authors Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar are sisters both originally from Omaha. Ruffin now lives in New York and works as the host of “The Amber Ruffin Show.” Lamar still lives in Nebraska.

“You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey” shares stories from racist donut shops to strangers putting their whole hand in Lamar’s hair, from being mistaken for a prostitute to being mistaken for Harriet Tubman.

“These absurd anecdotes illustrate everyday experiences of racism with humor and heart,” the Omaha Public Library’s website stated.

The community votes to select the Omaha Reads book each year. The library has “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey” available for checkout and reservations and will sponsor several programs for readers. You can register for the events at the library’s website. Coming programs include virtual discussions Sept. 2, 8, 23 and 30.

cbclark@owh.com, 402-444-3118, twitter.com/cbclarkowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 26

Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert