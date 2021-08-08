'You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey' is the Omaha Reads book for 2021

“You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey,” a book that examines experiences of racism, is this year’s selection for the Omaha Reads program sponsored by the Omaha Public Library.

Authors Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar are sisters both originally from Omaha. Ruffin now lives in New York and works as the host of “The Amber Ruffin Show.” Lamar still lives in Nebraska.

“You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey” shares stories from racist donut shops to strangers putting their whole hand in Lamar’s hair, from being mistaken for a prostitute to being mistaken for Harriet Tubman.

“These absurd anecdotes illustrate everyday experiences of racism with humor and heart,” the Omaha Public Library’s website stated.

The community votes to select the Omaha Reads book each year. The library has “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey” available for checkout and reservations and will sponsor several programs for readers. You can register for the events at the library’s website. Coming programs include virtual discussions Sept. 2, 8, 23 and 30.

Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living Inspired Living Omaha spotlights home, design, fashion, food, entertaining, design, travel + more. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.