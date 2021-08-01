Your library card is one of the best school supplies you can have

Tutor.com is a wonderful resource that OPL recently added back to its collection thanks to generous donations to the Omaha Public Library Foundation. Tutor.com offers access to tutors who provide one-on-one, live homework help or career coaching for students and job seekers of all ages. Whether you need assistance in math, science, social studies, English or AP courses, or want someone to look over your cover letter and résumé, Tutor.com is a great place to start.

The LearningExpress School Center can help prepare students of all ages for important tests, provide extra help for assignments, boost skills in core subjects, and more. Gale Courses and LearningExpress's College Prep Center and College Center feature online exam preparation courses, skill reviews and practice exams for students who are preparing to take the ACT, SAT, GED, GRE or other graduate school admission tests. It's never too early to start preparing to earn the best scores.

Advanced students can brush up on computer skills or other professional skills, or learn something new with help from LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com). Learn about 3D animation, graphic design, Photoshop and many other software applications — anytime and from anywhere with an internet connection.