Your library card is one of the best school supplies you can have

Getting ready to go back to school was always an exciting time for me as a kid. (Yes, I was one of those kids.) New shoes, new clothes, and best of all, new school supplies! Fresh notebooks, pens and pencils, and my fourth grade heart’s desire: A shiny, red Trapper Keeper to keep it all organized.
Something else I was fortunate enough to have that helped me through every school year was my library card. That was back when information was mostly in print, with some microfilm and fiche around for when you wanted to feel hip and techy. There was no internet, but my library card gave me access to an abundance of resources throughout the school year.
Today, it’s amazing to think about all the things a library card offers to students heading back to school. With an Omaha Public Library card, kids can access books, as well as CDs, DVDs, a wealth of reliable databases, eBooks, and audiobook downloads, just to name a few.
Omahalibrary.org is the gateway to homework help. Find a variety of online databases and research tools to help students at all stages of their education, regardless of the subject. Explora and Explora for Elementary Students allows users to browse full text popular magazine articles, encyclopedia entries and other resources. Primary Search is designed for elementary school students and features popular magazine articles, encyclopedia entries and images. Mango Languages prepares learners for realistic conversations and communication in more than 70 world languages.
Tutor.com is a wonderful resource that OPL recently added back to its collection thanks to generous donations to the Omaha Public Library Foundation. Tutor.com offers access to tutors who provide one-on-one, live homework help or career coaching for students and job seekers of all ages. Whether you need assistance in math, science, social studies, English or AP courses, or want someone to look over your cover letter and résumé, Tutor.com is a great place to start.
The LearningExpress School Center can help prepare students of all ages for important tests, provide extra help for assignments, boost skills in core subjects, and more. Gale Courses and LearningExpress's College Prep Center and College Center feature online exam preparation courses, skill reviews and practice exams for students who are preparing to take the ACT, SAT, GED, GRE or other graduate school admission tests. It's never too early to start preparing to earn the best scores.
Advanced students can brush up on computer skills or other professional skills, or learn something new with help from LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com). Learn about 3D animation, graphic design, Photoshop and many other software applications — anytime and from anywhere with an internet connection.
Last, but not least, check out OPL’s physical collection of books and other items. Whether you're interested in any of the several "[subject] for Dummies" or test prep books, or you need to ease your young ones' nerves with books about the first day back to school, or you want to subtly get your teens into a back-to-school mindset with reads based primarily in a school setting, there truly is something for everyone in OPL's collection.
Visit your local OPL branch or omahalibrary.org to discover why your library card is one of the best school supplies you can have!