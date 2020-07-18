Your veggies are growing like gangbusters. Now what?

With mandolin set at ⅛ inch or with sharp knife, slice zucchini along the long side into thin pappardelle strips. Place each slice onto a dry paper towel. Lay side by side and place another dry paper towel on top to remove excess moisture from zucchini.

Slice tomatoes as thin as possible on the bias, and set aside.

Pour half and half and whole milk into 1 gallon pot and warm on medium heat. Bring to just below boil, 190 F.

In a separate 1 gallon pot, add a pound of butter and melt over medium heat. Once melted, add roasted garlic paste and sauté for 1 minute.

Add 2 cups flour to pot. Flour will clump and create a thick paste. Cook the roux over low heat until it comes together, 5-10 minutes. Slowly ladle in warmed milk until you feel comfortable enough to pour in the remainder. Bring heat to medium-medium high and whisk thoroughly to remove clumps.

Whisk mixture constantly until boil is reached. Once brought to boil, béchamel should look like a rich, creamy white sauce.

Add garlic powder, nutmeg and salt to taste. Do not be shy with the salt, the sauce is your seasoning for the whole dish.