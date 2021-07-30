Lincoln County treasurer arrested amid theft investigation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A little more than two years after voting to removed the county's elected treasurer, the Lincoln County Board is facing the prospect of removing its hand-picked replacement after she was arrested amid a theft investigation.

Police arrested Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen on Thursday on suspicion of theft between $1,500 and $5,000 and official misconduct, the North Platte Telegraph reported. Police said the arrest stemmed from an investigation into several financial transactions out of the treasurer’s office “that appeared to be personal in nature.” Police did not give other details about the allegations against Franzen.

The County Board was to hold an emergency meeting Friday to consider suspending Franzen as treasurer and authorizing the County Attorney’s Office to seek Franzen’s ouster in district court..

The meeting comes a little more than two years after the board removed former County Treasurer Lorie Koertner just months after she was elected, citing a backlog of millions of dollars’ worth of unbanked property tax checks.

Franzen was deputy county treasurer at the time Koertner was removed and was selected by the board in 2019 to finish out the four-year term that ends in January 2023.