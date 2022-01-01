Lincoln driver ticketed after car plunges into creek

A 19-year-old driver escaped serious injury after driving his car into Salt Creek early Saturday.

At about 1:30 a.m., other motorists reported seeing what looked like a car in the creek near North 27th and Fairfield streets, said Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian.

Police and firefighters found a late-model Impala on its roof, partially submerged, with the driver still inside.

The man only sustained abrasions, Kocian said, but walked away with tickets for driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension, reckless driving and minor in possession of alcohol.