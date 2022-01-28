Lincoln judge issues ruling in HHS workers' dress code fight over jeans

They said some employees who performed the same work at the same location and on the same shift were allowed to wear jeans, while others were not.

The grievance went to an arbitrator, Jim Nash, who ruled in favor of the workers and directed HHS to reactivate its previous dress code, allowing jeans.

In November 2020, HHS filed a petition asking a judge to vacate the award on the grounds that Nash had exceeded his powers.

And NAPE argued the award should be confirmed because he made his decision based directly on the terms of the labor contract.

In an order Wednesday, Otte said Nash hadn't concluded that HHS' revised dress code was "arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable and unfair." He concluded that the manner in which it was implemented was.

Nash said HHS was imposing different and more onerous standards on similarly situated employees.

Otte found Nash's conclusion a permissible interpretation of a contract requirement that the department establish or amend work rules "in a reasonable manner," and that he hadn't exceeded his authority.