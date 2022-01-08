Lincoln man arrested in Carly Schaaf's death arranged for ride on the day she disappeared, court records show

"The efforts of this team provided the ability to seek answers and justice for the Schaaf family and other victims in this case," she said.

Ewins largely declined to describe specific investigative efforts or lay out a timeline of events between Schaaf's disappearance and now. But the 15-page affidavit for the arrest of Barraza and Pageler offers insight into the months of police work leading to Friday's announcement.

Schaaf — described by her mother at a tearful press conference last May as a homebody with a deep affection for her two dogs — was last seen alive May 17 near the family's home on Worthington Avenue near Bryan West Campus. Schaaf's mother reported her missing to police May 19.

For months, it had remained unclear how Schaaf left the family's house that morning. She told her boyfriend, who had been living with the Schaafs, that she was going for a run with a friend, though he told police he believed she could be with Barraza, according to the arrest affidavit filed Friday.

Investigators later found that Barraza had asked his mother to order an Uber to transport someone from the Schaaf's address to his apartment at 830 S. 10th St., at 11:28 a.m. on May 17, according to the affidavit.