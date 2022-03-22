Lincoln teen gets probation in crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist

The 19-year-old Lincoln woman who in January pleaded no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for a crash that killed a motorcyclist last March was sentenced Friday to 24 months' probation.

As part of Judge Timothy Phillips' ruling, Kylie Hill will also pay a $250 fine, complete a victim empathy class and a driver's safety course and may serve up to 30 days in jail, though that suspended stint may be waived altogether based on Hill's compliance with her other sentencing conditions.

The Lancaster County Court ruling comes just more than a year after Hill, then 18, was driving a 2008 Pontiac Torrent south on 27th Street before turning left onto Tierra Drive at about 9:30 p.m. on March 3, 2021.

That's when, police say, the Pontiac collided with a northbound Suzuki motorcycle ridden by 19-year-old Simon Blair, who died of his injuries at a local hospital early the next morning.

"These are hard cases," Phillips said in front of a crowded courtroom Friday. "It's a crime where there was no intent. I have people appear in front of me every day on charges of failure to yield the right of way.

"It's the result that we ended up with here that makes this a Class 1 misdemeanor."

The crime was punishable by up to a year in jail. Instead, Hill will serve time only if she fails to meet the conditions of her probation.

Ryan Decker, who prosecuted the case, pointed to Hill's own statements in the case's pre-sentencing investigation, in which she told the court she felt like she did "everything right," Decker said.

Hill also wrote to the court that she hoped to bring awareness to motorcyclists and "important and proper training on riding a motorcycle," Decker said.

"That stands out to me, because that's not what the evidence in this case is," the prosecutor said. "And it doesn't sound like an apology to me."

Decker noted that witnesses told police Blair hadn't been speeding in the moment before the crash, though Hill said he was. And the prosecutor highlighted the account of Lincoln Police officers who said in a search warrant that there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the Pontiac and a red-glass water pipe in the cargo area of the SUV.

Then, Decker turned his attention to what he said was most important in the case.

"And that's Simon," he said, before describing the teen's favorite things: his job as a mechanic, his family and his friends, who referred to Blair's mom as their own.

Hill's attorney, Jon Braaten, acknowledged the pain the crash has caused to the families of both parties, pain he said wouldn't disappear with any ruling Phillips made.

"These are hard cases for everybody," Braaten said.

He said both families would remember March 3, 2021, every day for the rest of their lives, and he asked Phillips to sentence Hill to probation.

In the end, that's what the judge did.