Lincoln is an active, happy boy who loves everyone! He is well socialized, loves car rides and loves McDonald's sausage... View on PetFinder
Six men have been sentenced in federal court for their involvement in a Mexican drug-trafficking organization that did its business out of a South Omaha restaurant.
The planned $103 million concert venue for downtown Omaha has a name: Steelhouse Omaha.
Two children who were on a visit to their dad's during their parents’ divorce proceedings were found dead Sunday morning in his home.
The Omaha Public Schools’ new Buena Vista High School will include a health clinic and YMCA when it opens in 2022.
Few, if any, Nebraska cities will have mask mandates in place by the end of next week. Local governments are letting mandates expire as more people become vaccinated and COVID infections go down.
Adam Price is expected to be extradited to Nebraska on charges of child abuse after the deaths of his two children, ages 5 and 3.
Go North, young fan. That would be Tom Shatel's preference for a new Husker football student section, should the move ever happen — and it should.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, which is assisting in the search, has guidelines targeted at finding children who are on the autism spectrum.
Omaha police attempted to obtain video from The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill to determine whether staff were checking IDs. But police said they faced resistance from the owner and other employees.
UNMC has selected a team of developers to lead the $45 million renovation and redevelopment of the former Omaha Steel Works property on Saddle Creek Road.
