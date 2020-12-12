Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Minnesota

The Huskers will face the Golden Gophers today to close out the regular season.
Nebraska and Minnesota kick off at 11 a.m. in Lincoln. FS1 has the TV broadcast.
Or you can follow along with us right here, as The World-Herald provides complete coverage from Memorial Stadium. Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/bigred for more stories, or scroll down to find the Twitter stream, and before kickoff, check out some of these preview links:
Photos: Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!