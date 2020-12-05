 Skip to main content
Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Purdue
FOOTBALL

The Huskers are on the road today hoping to snap a losing streak and hit a high note down the final stretch of the season.

Nebraska and Purdue kick off at 11 a.m. in West Lafayette, Indiana. Big Ten Network has the TV broadcast.

Or you can follow along with us right here, as The World-Herald provides complete coverage from Ross-Ade Stadium. Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/bigred for complete coverage, or scroll down to find the Twitter stream, and before kickoff, check out some of these preview links:

» Opponent preview | Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks

» With classes done, Husker football focuses on completing this long haul of a season

» Shatel: Believe it or not, the Huskers are playing for bowl eligibility at Purdue

» Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Purdue

 Photos: Nebraska vs. Purdue

