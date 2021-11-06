Six teams crowned champions at Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament

Six teams claimed state titles at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament Saturday.

Class A

Papillion-La Vista South capped its perfect season with a sweep of Millard West.

Class B

Omaha Skutt became the first school to win seven consecutive titles by defeating Norris in four sets.

Class C-1

Lincoln Lutheran won its third championship in school history with a four-set victory over Kearney Catholic.

Class C-2