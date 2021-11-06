Six teams crowned champions at Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament

Six teams claimed state titles at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament Saturday.
Class A
Papillion-La Vista South capped its perfect season with a sweep of Millard West.
Class B
Omaha Skutt became the first school to win seven consecutive titles by defeating Norris in four sets.
Class C-1
Lincoln Lutheran won its third championship in school history with a four-set victory over Kearney Catholic.
Class C-2
Oakland-Craig swept Sutton, defying the odds to win its first state volleyball championship.
Class D-1
Led by the sisters Baumert, Howells-Dodge won its first state volleyball championship in four sets over Fremont Bergan.
Class D-2
Falls City Sacred Heart made amends for last year's disappointment, locking down its third championship with a win over Humphrey St. Francis.