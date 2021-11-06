 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six teams crowned champions at Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament
0 comments
alert top story topical
VOLLEYBALL

Six teams crowned champions at Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
110721-owh-spo-statevolley-LS06.jpg

Omaha Skutt players celebrate with their Class B volleyball championship trophy at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Six teams claimed state titles at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament Saturday.

Class A

Papillion-La Vista South capped its perfect season with a sweep of Millard West.

Read more.

Class B

Omaha Skutt became the first school to win seven consecutive titles by defeating Norris in four sets.

Read more.

Class C-1

Lincoln Lutheran won its third championship in school history with a four-set victory over Kearney Catholic.

Read more.

Class C-2

Oakland-Craig swept Sutton, defying the odds to win its first state volleyball championship.

Read more.

Class D-1

Led by the sisters Baumert, Howells-Dodge won its first state volleyball championship in four sets over Fremont Bergan.

Read more.

Class D-2

Falls City Sacred Heart made amends for last year's disappointment, locking down its third championship with a win over Humphrey St. Francis.

Read more.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert