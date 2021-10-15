Three teams crowned champions at Nebraska high school state softball tournament

After falling behind early in the Class A state softball championship, Lincoln Southwest rallied to defeat Lincoln East and capture the state title.

Omaha Skutt recorded the first undefeated season by a Class B school in the 25-year history of the sport. The SkyHawks scored 11 runs and sent 17 hitters to the plate in the top of the first as Skutt earned a three-inning victory over Hastings to capture the state title.