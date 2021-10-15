 Skip to main content
Three teams crowned champions at Nebraska high school state softball tournament
SOFTBALL

Skutt

Omaha Skutt players hold up their state softball championship trophy after defeating Hastings in the Class B state tournament.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Three teams claimed state titles at the Nebraska high school state softball tournament Friday.

After falling behind early in the Class A state softball championship, Lincoln Southwest rallied to defeat Lincoln East and capture the state title.

Omaha Skutt recorded the first undefeated season by a Class B school in the 25-year history of the sport. The SkyHawks scored 11 runs and sent 17 hitters to the plate in the top of the first as Skutt earned a three-inning victory over Hastings to capture the state title.

In Class C, Wahoo Neumann won its second state softball title with a shutout victory over Yutan/Mead.

