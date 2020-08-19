17 students, 18 school staff test positive for COVID-19, Douglas County's health director says

Experts with the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center also are visiting schools, Pour said.

"Everybody is trying their hardest at this time," she said.

Justin Frederick, supervisor of communicable disease epidemiology for the Douglas County Health Department, said it's important for people to keep kids home if they're sick. The same goes for students, faculty and staff in the households of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Those waiting for test results also should stay home.

While 32% of the county's cases are among 20- to 34-year-olds, younger residents also are contracting the disease. "That's becoming a little more important now with school starting," Pour said.

Specifically, 119 new cases were reported last week among young people ranging from infants to age 19. However, those ages 15 to 19 accounted for 79 cases, or 66% of the total.

Last week, 861 new cases were reported in the county, up from 804 the week before. The county's positivity rate last week was 10.6%, up from 9.9% the week before.

Pour said she would like to see the county's positivity rate below 5%.