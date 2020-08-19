17 students, 18 school staff test positive for COVID-19, Douglas County's health director says

With classes now underway in much of the Omaha metro area, COVID-19 is cropping up among students, staff and faculty.
As of Tuesday night, 17 students and 18 school staff in Douglas County had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Adi Pour, the county's health director, said Wednesday.
In addition, 152 students, staff and faculty identified as close contacts of the ill people were in quarantine.
Pour said she was surprised there weren't more cases associated with schools. But it is early in the school year, she said, and the fact that the Omaha Public Schools has shifted entirely to remote learning for the first quarter undoubtedly has helped.
"But so much planning has gone into schools," she said. "So on the other hand, they must have done a good job."
While the Millard, Gretna and Ralston school districts have reported cases in recent days, the summary presented to the Douglas County Board of Health provides a snapshot of the new school year.
Pour said much of the health department's work around COVID-19 now is going on in schools. Department staff are providing guidance to schools, cross-referencing cases and assisting with quarantines. A staff member also has created a YouTube video for schools to share what happens when a case is identified in a classroom.
Experts with the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center also are visiting schools, Pour said.
"Everybody is trying their hardest at this time," she said.
Justin Frederick, supervisor of communicable disease epidemiology for the Douglas County Health Department, said it's important for people to keep kids home if they're sick. The same goes for students, faculty and staff in the households of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Those waiting for test results also should stay home.
While 32% of the county's cases are among 20- to 34-year-olds, younger residents also are contracting the disease. "That's becoming a little more important now with school starting," Pour said.
Specifically, 119 new cases were reported last week among young people ranging from infants to age 19. However, those ages 15 to 19 accounted for 79 cases, or 66% of the total.
Last week, 861 new cases were reported in the county, up from 804 the week before. The county's positivity rate last week was 10.6%, up from 9.9% the week before.
Pour said she would like to see the county's positivity rate below 5%.
Pour also said Omaha's mask mandate is going well. She said she went to a grocery store Saturday and felt so comfortable after seeing so many people wearing masks that she ventured to two more stores.
Pour said she did not know when the county's COVID-19 risk dial would go to green, as Arizona's has done. That state's success in lowering risk has been attributed to a mask mandate and the closure of some bars and gyms.
"If those states could do it," she said, "why couldn't we do it?"
