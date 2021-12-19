'A lot of grief behind those numbers': COVID deaths mount in Nebraska

Sometime last week, the United States reached a new milestone of 800,000 deaths from COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the bells of the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., tolled 800 times, once for every 1,000 of those Americans.
It took more than an hour.
Across the country, children attended school, thousands of people flew on airplanes and crowds packed auditoriums and sports stadiums.
Day-to-day life, in other words, went on.
In some ways, that’s not surprising. The pandemic has been grinding on for more than two years. Many people have moved on.
But Jerry Walker, a clinical psychologist and psychology services manager with Nebraska Medicine, said the 800,000 number represents individuals. Each was a son or daughter, husband or wife, father or mother, neighbor or friend, with connections to others around them.
“There is a lot of grief behind those numbers,” Walker said. “When we look at these numbers, sometimes it doesn’t make sense to us.”
According to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, most of Nebraska’s pandemic deaths — roughly two-thirds — occurred before vaccines became widely available to most adults, around May 1 of this year. Most of those who died were older Nebraskans. Nursing homes accounted for 40% of the state’s deaths before vaccines rolled out last winter.
In fact, the New York Times reported last week that 75% of people who have died of the virus in the United States — or about 600,000 of the 800,000 — have been 65 or older. That figure is 79% in Nebraska, according to the state’s hospital capacity dashboard.
Overall, one in 100 older Americans has died from the virus. For people younger than 65, that ratio is closer to 1 in 1,400, the Times said.
On Thursday, the CDC said, the total number of people who had died from COVID-19 in Nebraska stood at 3,276. The state’s COVID death number is much lower: 2,752. State officials earlier this fall explained that it’s likely the federal agency includes what are classified as “probable” COVID deaths — deaths for which COVID is listed as a cause of death on a death certificate and were confirmed by an antigen test, not a positive PCR test.
After vaccines became widely available, deaths due to COVID in Nebraska and elsewhere dropped off sharply. They have increased again this fall, however, as the highly transmissible delta variant has surged. Over roughly the past year, Nebraska has gone from a peak of 31 deaths a day on Dec. 7, 2020, on a seven-day moving average to 11 deaths a day on Dec. 12 of this year.
Most COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska, as across the country, now are occurring among unvaccinated residents.
In addition, physicians say, more younger Nebraskans are being hospitalized with and dying from the virus. That includes people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s. However, the state’s dashboard provides only cumulative data, making it difficult to determine how much of a shift may have occurred. A World-Herald request that the state provide the average age of those who have died during each month of the pandemic is pending.
Nebraska’s death toll is lower than that of most other states. The state stands at 12th-lowest for total deaths, according to the CDC. Nebraska’s per capita death rate of 169 deaths per 100,000 residents tied with Colorado for ninth-lowest.
Meanwhile, the vaccines continue to provide powerful protection against serious illness and death. With a booster, they are expected to do the same against the new omicron variant.
To demonstrate the power of vaccine protection, state health officials last week estimated that vaccination prevented between 1,500 and 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska and saved about 500 lives between Nov. 7 and Dec. 4. Dr. Matthew Donahue, the state’s acting epidemiologist, said the calculation likely underestimates the vaccines’ impact.
On the national level, researchers with the Commonwealth Fund estimated that the nation’s vaccination program prevented nearly 1.1 million additional deaths through November, even with only about 60% of Americans vaccinated so far.
More than half of the nation’s 800,000 deaths occurred during 2021, due to delta and low vaccination rates in some places.
Indeed, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in November, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker. The virus’s average daily toll of 1,110 lives during November, while down significantly from the peak of 3,118 deaths a day during January 2021, beat out all but cancer and heart disease. Influenza and pneumonia came in at No. 12.
In October, COVID-19 was the No. 1 cause of death for people ages 45 to 54 and in the top 7 leading causes of death for all other age groups except infants.
The Kaiser group also estimated that 163,000 COVID deaths could have been prevented by vaccination since June 2021, when safe and effective vaccines were widely available to all adults in the U.S.
Walker, the Nebraska Medicine clinical psychiatrist, said many people are dealing with COVID fatigue, mostly because they thought the pandemic would be over in a few weeks or months. Many want life to get back to some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy.
Meanwhile, thousands of people are grieving the loss of loved ones who have died of COVID-19 as well as, in the case of people with “long COVID,” the loss of physical and mental health. Many feel the loss of freedoms they once enjoyed. While many have returned to sporting events and concerts, many remain hesitant to gather in large groups.
“The world can seem a lot more scary now,” Walker said. “It’s a different kind of grief that’s not tied to a specific loss.”
And with the politicization of vaccines, those who have lost loved ones to COVID now may be afraid of opening up their relatives to criticism based on their vaccination status.
“I’ve seen the whole gamut of things, from people being supportive to people going as far as to say, ‘Well, they deserved it because they made the choice to be unvaccinated,’” Walker said.
Alex Goldstein, who founded Faces of COVID on Twitter in March 2020 as a way to put faces and names to the numbers, said the number of submissions he is receiving is down compared with December 2020. Nonetheless, he expects to break 7,000 tributes in roughly the next two weeks.
The majority of the posts he shares now feature unvaccinated people, he said. He doesn’t require family members to disclose vaccination status, but he includes the information if they provide it. Some do, seeing it as a call to action to encourage others to get the shots.
Others do not. “This is a really difficult and painful moment as it is,” Goldstein said, “and to have the feeling they’re going to be harshly judged for what their loved ones did or did not do in terms of protecting themselves ...”
Some people have told him that he shouldn’t be sharing the faces of the unvaccinated. But from the standpoint of communal grieving, he said, “I don’t think that’s the right thing to do.”
One thing is clear to him: “We all need to be rowing in the same direction if we don’t want to be sitting in the same place next year.”
Walker said behavioral health practitioners may be an outlet for families if they don’t feel like they have a community of support.
“If there’s any kind of message here,” he said, “it’s to encourage everybody to be empathetic and understanding, whether or not we share beliefs with each other. We’re all going through difficult times.”
