'A lot of grief behind those numbers': COVID deaths mount in Nebraska

Meanwhile, thousands of people are grieving the loss of loved ones who have died of COVID-19 as well as, in the case of people with “long COVID,” the loss of physical and mental health. Many feel the loss of freedoms they once enjoyed. While many have returned to sporting events and concerts, many remain hesitant to gather in large groups.

“The world can seem a lot more scary now,” Walker said. “It’s a different kind of grief that’s not tied to a specific loss.”

And with the politicization of vaccines, those who have lost loved ones to COVID now may be afraid of opening up their relatives to criticism based on their vaccination status.

“I’ve seen the whole gamut of things, from people being supportive to people going as far as to say, ‘Well, they deserved it because they made the choice to be unvaccinated,’” Walker said.

Alex Goldstein, who founded Faces of COVID on Twitter in March 2020 as a way to put faces and names to the numbers, said the number of submissions he is receiving is down compared with December 2020. Nonetheless, he expects to break 7,000 tributes in roughly the next two weeks.