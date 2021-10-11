Alzheimer's Association hosting fundraising walks in Omaha and Sarpy County

The Alzheimer’s Association is hoping to bring the community back together during two fundraising walks.

The organization is hosting a walk in Omaha on Saturday, followed by a walk in Sarpy County on Sunday.

The events, known as the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raise money and awareness of the disease. In Nebraska, more than 35,000 people are living with the disease and more than 61,000 people act as caregivers to individuals with the disease.

Both walks offer a 1-mile route and a 2-mile route.

The Omaha walk takes place at Aksarben Village, near 67th Street and West Center Road. The Sarpy County walk is at Prairie Queen Recreation Area, near 132nd Street and Lincoln Road. Both events will start with opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. followed by the walk at 10 a.m.

Organizers hope to raise $250,000 and draw about 800 participants at the Omaha event, said walk manager Jon Day. The Sarpy walk is expected to draw about 50 teams and raise about $60,000.

The money that is raised will go toward education, resources and support groups, Day said. All of the group’s programming is free.