Antidote to opioid overdoses available in many Nebraska pharmacies

A drug used as an antidote for an opioid overdose can be dispensed at Nebraska pharmacies, and is free in many places.
Opioid medications are prescribed to treat pain, but can have deadly effects if used incorrectly or by someone they're not intended for.
Naloxone is used as an antidote for opioid overdose. All 50 states have made the drug available to anyone concerned about their own use of an opioid or any other person using an opioid.
Any Nebraska resident can access naloxone after completing a short assessment to ensure availability at participating pharmacies, according to the Nebraska Regional Poison Center, which is working on the effort along with Coalition Rx. Some pharmacies will charge for naloxone.
Some of the pharmacies in and around Omaha that offer naloxone at no charge are Kubat Pharmacy, 4924 Center St., Omaha; Kohll's Rx, 5002 Dodge St., Omaha; Kohll's Rx, 12741 Q St., Omaha; Nebraska Medicine Pharmacy, 4014 Leavenworth St., Omaha; Via Rx, 825 N 90th St., Omaha; Kubat Pharmacy, 350 W. 23rd St., Fremont; Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., Lincoln; and Kohll's Rx, 808 N. 27th St., Lincoln.
Opioids are a factor in seven out of 10 overdose deaths, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse and Statistics. Deaths related to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl increased 10% in the last year.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the state's drug overdose death rate has doubled in the last 15 years.
If you or someone you know has been using opioids, call 911. Symptoms include being unresponsive or unconscious, not breathing or taking slow, shallow breaths and extreme sleepiness with difficulty staying awake or seizures.
Nurses at the poison center can answer questions about medications, overdoses, errors in dosing as well as assist in drug identification and disposal. They can be reached at 800-222-1222.
Nebraskans also can dial 211 to access free counseling, treatment programs and other information. For a full list of participating pharmacies, visit stopODNE.com.
How overdose deaths changed in every state during the coronavirus
