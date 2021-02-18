As dose supplies rise, Nebraska could start vaccinating general public by April

Nebraska is now looking at April to start vaccinating the general population against COVID-19.
State officials announced Thursday a quicker timeline as vaccine doses increase. But work still lies ahead before Nebraska reaches that point.
The state and local health departments continue to work through vaccines for older Nebraskans and for high-priority frontline workers. Just Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department announced that it will begin vaccinating teachers next week.
Asked about the schedule ahead for people with high risk medical conditions, Gov. Pete Ricketts offered no information. “Stay tuned,” he said at a Thursday press conference.
The state’s current timeline calls for vaccinating the large Phase 1B group into May. That includes people ages 65 and older, other adults with high risk medical conditions and frontline workers, including law enforcement, utility workers, homeless shelter staff, corrections workers and teachers.
The next phase — 1C — includes other populations considered vulnerable, including those who are disabled or people in shared living sites, such as dorms.
Then comes the general population, which the state had tentatively scheduled to start in May.
Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is anticipating a big increase in vaccine doses by April.
A few factors are at play: Nebraska is now accounting for more doses because it is able to get six doses in a Pfizer vial, not five doses. Pfizer is increasing supply to the state, and the state is anticipating an increase in production from both Pfizer and Moderna. And a third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, could receive federal approval later this month.
Separate from Nebraska’s distribution program, a new federal effort is starting to supply local pharmacies with vaccine.
Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Felicia Quintana-Zinn, a deputy director in the division of public health, was not definitive about the schedule for the general population. With the increasing supply, Quintana-Zinn said Nebraska expects to move to the general population in April or May.
When that begins, the state will first prioritize people between 50 and 64 years old, Quintana-Zinn said. Then people ages 16 to 49 will follow, she said.
Ricketts said health districts around the state will move into the next phases at different rates.
Ricketts has put the state’s vaccine focus on older people, who have suffered the vast majority of Nebraska’s deaths. As Nebraska moves into the general population, the governor said, “We’re going to continue to be prioritizing age.”
Nebraskans lost to COVID-19
Al Martinez
Cecilia Dunnigan
Charles Maguire
Daphne Newton
Darrell Dibben
Darrin Cook
Denver Schmadeke
Don Kane
Donald and Marie Stoltenberg
Elinor Borders
Frank Kumor
Frank Naranjo
Greg Peterson
Helen Jones Woods
Jack Fynbu
Jim McGrath
Joel A. Watts
Karen Darling
Ken Dahlke
Kevin Hopper
Laura Saf
Leland Lamberty
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs
Merlene Hughes
Mike Acquazzino
Ming Wang
Paul Filsinger
Paul Ing
Pedro Garcia III
Phyllis Wachholtz
Ralph Marasco
Robert M. Fausset
Robert Puhalla Sr.
Roger Ryman
Samiera Abou-Nasr
Steve Maurer
Tom Vint
Vincent Kershaw
Wayne Stanley
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128, twitter.com/jeffreyrobb