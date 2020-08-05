Ban on abortion method overcomes filibuster, advances in Nebraska Legislature

The bill was named the top priority of the session by abortion opponents.

"This bill will be heard," Geist said. "The majority of Nebraskans want this to pass."

But opponents said the ban, if passed, would be unconstitutional.

Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers cited a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case involving Nebraska's "partial-birth abortion" ban, known medically as intact dilation and extraction. In that case, the court said it was unconstitutional to interfere with women's access to dilation and evaluation procedures before a fetus is viable.

"Since Sen. Geist's bill has already been ruled unconstitutional, this is much ado about whatever you want to say," he said.

In the years since that ruling, federal courts have blocked bans similar to LB 814 in all but two of the dozen states that have passed them. The two states where bans have taken effect have no abortion providers that perform second-trimester abortions.

Nebraska statistics show that most second-trimester abortions in the state are done using other methods, in contrast to national numbers showing the dilation and evacuation method is used in 95% of abortions at that stage.