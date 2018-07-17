Increasing your physical fitness is important, but it’s not always easy . Here are some of the most common barriers to getting fit  and some simple solutions to help overcome these obstacles.

"It costs too much to eat healthy."

The reality is, your money goes a lot further purchasing junk food than fresh produce. However, the benefits of consuming healthier options outweighs the cost.

If fresh produce simply will not fit into your budget, consider seeking healthier options that won’t break the bank. Frozen fruits and vegetables are a healthy, yet affordable option as they don’t cost significantly more than canned produce, but they have greater nutritional value.

I am an avid consumer of frozen vegetables due to their health and budget-related benefits. However, I recently planted my own vegetable garden to experience additional cost savings. My vegetables haven’t sprouted yet, but I’m looking forward to having truly organic produce for free.

"I can’t afford a gym membership."

With many corporate gyms offering membership prices as low as $10 per month, fitness centers have become more accessible . However, not everyone has $10 to spare each month.

If  finances are prohibiting you from beginning your fitness journey at the gym, consider using household items to get an effective total body workout.

One of my favorite home workout routines begins with a five-minute stair climb as a warm up. I then complete three sets of 10 reps of sit to stand squats in a kitchen chair holding soup cans for added weight. Next, I perform three sets of 10 reps of shoulder presses using gallon milk jugs filled with water. Lastly, I hold a one-minute plank. 

"I don't have enough time."

If you’re someone who constantly feels like there’s always too much to do, and too little time to do it, it may be challenging to fit exercise into your hectic schedule.

During busy times in my life, I squeeze my workout into several small increments through the day. For example, sometimes I only have 10 minutes between meetings. So I challenge myself to go up and down a flight of stairs as many times as I can within that 10-minute period. Repeating that same sequence three to four times per day goes a long way.

"I'm not motivated."

Combating lack of motivation comes down to surrounding yourself with others working to achieve similar fitness goals who  can encourage and support you.

One of my clients informed me that a workout buddy helped motivate her to begin her fitness journey. If you don’t have access to an exercise partner, I recommend seeking motivation through mindfulness.

When I begin to feel more tired or lower energy than usual due to lack of physical activity, I focus on the fact that I’m no longer feeling my best and use that to motivate me to get back on track.

