Blood supply in Omaha area reaches 'historically low' level

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a shortage of blood in the Omaha area.

The American Red Cross said it's facing historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade.

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank said there's a one- to two-day supply available of most blood types, well below the ideal inventory of five to seven days. And Type O negative, the universal donor type, is at less than a one-day supply.

During a typical winter, unpredictable weather, cold and flu season, school breaks, family and holiday travel all can contribute to making blood donations less of a priority, said Cheryl Warholoski, Nebraska director of operations for the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

But during the pandemic, many regular donors have been working from home, and schools have used hybrid or distance-learning approaches. That has contributed to blood drives to seeing significant declines.

To donate through the blood bank, visit ncbb.org/donate or call 877-486-9414.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross will host a holiday blood drive Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 at multiple locations in the Omaha metro area.