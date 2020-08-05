You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus cases at Douglas County Engineer's Office lead to quarantine of one-third of staff
Four employees of the Douglas County Engineer’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the quarantine of one-third of the staff.

Twenty-three of the Engineer’s Office staff of 70 people are in quarantine at their homes, the county said. The Engineer’s Office maintains county roads and is responsible for county highway construction and planning.

Engineering Manager Dan Kutilek called it an unfortunate situation and said the staff is “doing everything we feel is prudent,” according to a statement.

“We are following all health guidelines and the advice of our human resourses department,” Kutilek said.

The news came a day after the county confirmed an expanded outbreak at the Douglas County Jail.

chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057,

twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH

