Coronavirus cases at Douglas County Engineer's Office lead to quarantine of one-third of staff

Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic
PEXELS.COM
Four employees of the Douglas County Engineer’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the quarantine of one-third of the staff.
Twenty-three of the Engineer’s Office staff of 70 people are in quarantine at their homes, the county said. The Engineer’s Office maintains county roads and is responsible for county highway construction and planning.
Engineering Manager Dan Kutilek called it an unfortunate situation and said the staff is “doing everything we feel is prudent,” according to a statement.
“We are following all health guidelines and the advice of our human resourses department,” Kutilek said.
The news came a day after the county confirmed an
expanded outbreak at the Douglas County Jail. Photos: Our best staff photos of August 2020
Disc Golf
Ben Peters takes advantage of the mild weather to practice his disc golf putting at Elmwood park on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Educators Mask Mandate
Bruce Jones, right, a middle school teacher, and his husband, Taylor Frank, carry signs during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Educators Mask Mandate
More than a hundred people attend a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bounce House
Charlotte Nunn, right, celebrates her 4th birthday with a bounce house and her sister, Lydia Nunn, 2, in their Omaha front yard on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha
The sun sets over the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha on won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha
Union Omaha players celebrate on the field following the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha
Union Omaha players kneel and raise their fists during a moment of silence for racial justice before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha
Union Omaha's Rashid Nuhu and North Texas SC's Ronaldo Damus come down to the ground after colliding in midair near the goal in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Ryan Schaake, left, watches his son Alex Schaake putt on the first hole during the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Seth Reeves kisses his trophy after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, August 02, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sourdough bread baking
Ferial Pearson uses rice flour to highlight her intricate designs on sourdough bread. The UNO professor has been making bread while at home social distancing.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grind It
Jared Beckenhauer skateboards in Seymour Smith Park on Wednesday in Omaha.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Metro Baseball
The hat falls off of Five Points Bank's Danny Spongberg , left, after he tagged out KB Building Services' Cole Payton after Payton got picked off in the third inning during the American Legion Metro tournament final at Millard South on Friday, July 31, 2020. It was one of two pickoffs in the inning.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Metro Baseball
Five Points Bank players celebrate their 6-3 win over KB Building Services in the Metro postseason tournament final Friday at Millard South. “It was nice, especially for our five seniors,” Five Points Bank coach Pat Mooney said.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Search
Omaha Police Officer Dan Torres and his police dog Peace search for evidence Friday after a man was fatally shot near 45th and Miami Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.