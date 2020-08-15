Coronavirus cases level off statewide but spike in Sarpy, Kearney and North Platte

What’s behind the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Kearney and the surrounding Buffalo County? Chris Fankhauser, the emergency response coordinator for the Two Rivers Public Health Department, has a guess: pandemic fatigue.

People want to see their friends and family members, but that desire to socialize and a worrying lack of caution seem to be fueling some coronavirus spread in the Kearney region.

Buffalo County has tallied 152 new coronavirus cases over the last two weeks, according to the state coronavirus dashboard, and Fankhauser said large gatherings — weddings, graduation parties, barbecues — seem to be at least partly to blame.

“We don’t like a lot of the things we have to do right now, either, but we also want to try and protect the people in our community as much as possible, so we tough it out,” she said.

The Kearney Regional Medical Center began restricting patient visitors again Tuesday in response to the growing number of cases in the community.