Coronavirus cases level off statewide but spike in Sarpy, Kearney and North Platte

What’s behind the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Kearney and the surrounding Buffalo County? Chris Fankhauser, the emergency response coordinator for the Two Rivers Public Health Department, has a guess: pandemic fatigue.
People want to see their friends and family members, but that desire to socialize and a worrying lack of caution seem to be fueling some coronavirus spread in the Kearney region.
Buffalo County has tallied 152 new coronavirus cases over the last two weeks, according to the state coronavirus dashboard, and Fankhauser said large gatherings — weddings, graduation parties, barbecues — seem to be at least partly to blame.
“We don’t like a lot of the things we have to do right now, either, but we also want to try and protect the people in our community as much as possible, so we tough it out,” she said.
The Kearney Regional Medical Center began restricting patient visitors again Tuesday in response to the growing number of cases in the community.
“Unfortunately this is going to be a cyclical thing for our community until there’s a vaccine,” Dr. Scott Smith, the hospital’s director of medical affairs, said in a press release. “We will continue to see peaks and valleys in cases. We will adapt our visitor policies in order to keep our patients, staff and community members safe.”
The Kearney hospital was treating three COVID-19 patients on Friday, down from eight earlier in the week, a spokeswoman said.
Over the last week, there have been some encouraging signs in Nebraska’s coronavirus numbers. Overall cases leveled off or dipped slightly in Nebraska and Douglas County, but regions including Kearney, North Platte and Sarpy County are now wrestling with sudden spikes.
For the seven days ending Friday, Nebraska averaged 269 new coronavirus cases a day, a slight decrease after cases started climbing in mid-July and about the same as the week before, when the state was averaging 270 cases per day. Nebraska hospitals were treating 145 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, down just slightly from the 151 patients hospitalized as of Aug. 6.
The state recorded 16 new coronavirus-related deaths for the week, with 361 people in total dying since the pandemic started.
Douglas County cases dipped for the week, too.
For the seven days ending Friday, the county tallied 754 cases, down from 808 new cases the week before. However, the positivity rate on Friday for the week so far still was about 10.8%, according to the county’s dashboard. Local officials hope a new mask mandate in Omaha will drive down the spread of the virus.
Free face coverings are available at the Douglas County office building at 1111 S. 41st St. on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Omaha area hospitals had 101 patients with a confirmed COVID-19 case as of Friday’s count, down slightly from a week ago.
Weekly case counts continue to drop in Lancaster County, which implemented its own mask order for indoor spaces on July 20. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 16 new coronavirus cases Friday, the lowest daily number since July 6.
“We can now say, with evidence, it’s working,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at a coronavirus briefing Friday.
Sarpy County cases were actually trending downward for the week. For about three weeks, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department was reporting an average of about 45 cases per week.
The most recent week was looking even better, with about 32 cases per day, after the Health Department reported its highest-ever weekly case count, 294, for the week ending Aug. 1.
But then Thursday hit.
The Health Department recorded 90 new cases in one day, 76 in Sarpy and 14 in Cass. The department also received two new coronavirus-related death certificates for Sarpy County residents — both people older than age 70 with underlying health conditions — though assistant health director Jenny Steventon said she believed both died in July.
The latest cases in Sarpy and Cass seem to be fueled by some of the usual suspects, she said: youth sports, long-term care facilities and some workplace clusters.
The West Central District Health Department, which covers Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Thomas, Hooker and Arthur Counties, had about 70 confirmed cases between March and mid-July, West Central District Health Department Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden said on a video call Monday.
In the last two weeks, 79 new cases have been reported in Lincoln County alone, where North Platte is located. At least two dozen cast members of a local production of the musical “Mamma Mia!” have tested positive over the last few weeks, according to the North Platte Telegraph.
“We’re really paying close attention to our numbers increasing,” Vanderheiden said on the call.
Omaha educators protest for a mask mandate
