Coronavirus numbers have fallen sharply in Nebraska, but 'things could still turn south'

With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations falling sharply over the past three weeks, it appears that many Nebraskans may have gotten the message on wearing masks and social distancing, health experts said Monday.
A huge surge in cases in October and November gave Nebraska some of the nation's highest rates of new cases and hospitalizations and prompted dire warnings that the state's hospital system was on the brink.
But in the last three weeks, cases are down 37% and hospitalizations are down 30%.
The numbers still remain far above where they need to be, experts say, so the need for vigilance remains, even with vaccinations now on the way. But it appears that the state may have rounded an important corner in the pandemic.
“The biggest thing that made a difference, honestly, was health care professionals being so vocal,” said Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln. “People don't trust politicians, but they do trust their local doctors and nurses, and I think that really grabbed a lot of people's attention to get them take this more seriously.”
Dr. James Lawler, the University of Nebraska Medical Center pandemic expert who was among those most vocally sounding the alarm, said he thinks that the mask mandates that many cities outside of Omaha and Lincoln began passing in mid-November are also having impact. It appears that lots of small actions are adding up to big differences, Lawler said.
“People may be doing a little less in-person dining at restaurants, going to bars less frequently and wearing masks a little bit more,” he said. “When enough people collectively do all of that together, you start to make a dent.”
But he noted that infection rates in Nebraska and across the country are still many times what they need to be for the pandemic to be brought under control. Even with the first vaccinations in the state administered Monday, people need to continue to do the right things.
Nebraska recorded 10,552 new COVID-19 cases last week, down from more than 12,000 the previous week and almost 17,000 three weeks ago.
That drop in cases over three weeks is the fifth-steepest in the country. While Nebraska still had the 16th-highest rate of new infections last week, the state had consistently ranked in the top five during the fall surge.
With the drop in cases has come a steep decline in hospitalizations. The 692 Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday was down from almost 1,000 three weeks earlier.
In the past two weeks, Nebraska has seen the nation's second-steepest reduction in hospitalizations, trailing only the drop in Iowa. And Nebraska's per capita ranking for hospitalizations has dropped from 4th to 19th.
Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said the biggest driver in that hospitalization trend has likely been the state’s falling cases. But he and Lawler said increased use of a new monoclonal antibody therapy treatment across the state has also kept some of those infected with COVID-19 from landing in hospitals.
Rauner said he believes that more coronavirus victims from nursing homes are also being treated in the homes rather than being transferred to hospitals. They had to be, he said, because hospitals simply had no room for them.
COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska fell last week to 157 after hitting a record 202 the week before. Last week’s death toll was still the second-highest so far, as Nebraska continues to see the lethal consequences of the fall surge.
Like Rauner and Lawler, Anthone also attributed the falling infection numbers to Nebraskans’ increased compliance with health guidance. While Gov. Pete Ricketts has refused to sign a statewide mask mandate, he and health officials have been vocal in encouraging their use, including pushing a public awareness campaign.
Lawler also thinks that cases got so high during the fall surge that many Nebraskans came to know someone who was sick, hospitalized or died. That, too, affected behavior.
Rauner said he’s seen the impact of the heightened awareness. Even in Lincoln, which in July became the first Nebraska city to mandate masks, mask use could be spotty.
But Rauner said when he was out Christmas shopping last weekend, almost everyone he saw was masked and there were fewer “nose commandos” — people not wearing masks properly over the nose.
The falling numbers also suggest that Nebraska didn’t see the feared surge of cases and hospitalizations after Thanksgiving. It’s possible that new cases that resulted from families getting together were more than offset by the general decline.
Still, with Christmas now approaching, Ricketts said Nebraskans must continue to do the right things.
“You don’t want to be sick or in the hospital over the holidays,” he said.
Officials said the state’s first vaccines are also no reason for Nebraskans to ease up. The initial vaccines will go a long way toward protecting health care workers and those in nursing homes. But Lawler said the state still faces a “rocky road” before the vaccine can be widely available.
“Even with the improvement, the numbers where we are right now would have appalled us in the spring,” he said. “We have a vaccine rolling out, but that doesn't change the overall picture. We're still in a pretty dangerous spot. Things could still turn south pretty easily.”
