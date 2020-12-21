Coronavirus numbers improve in Omaha area, but Stothert and Pour urge people to remain cautious

"This is not the time to let our guard up," Stothert said, "especially with Christmas coming up."

Statewide, virus cases were down for a fourth week in a row and were down more than 50% from four weeks ago. In new cases per capita, Nebraska has dropped out of the top five states to 32nd.

Hospitalizations, too, continued to fall and were down 40% from their peak a month earlier. Weekly deaths fell to 127, down from a high of 202 two weeks earlier.

Pour described a concerning racial disparity in the average age of those who have died of COVID-19. In Douglas County, the average age of White people who have died is 80, compared with 74 for Black people and 64 for Latinos. She said that information is important as officials make decisions on who should be among the first to receive a vaccination.

Pour said she is confident in the safety of the vaccines being offered by Pfizer and Moderna as well as the transparency on how the vaccines were created. The vaccines are being administered in tiers, with first priority going to health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.