COVID-19 cases stable in Nebraska and Douglas County, but here comes college

Nebraska’s coronavirus numbers remained stable this week, but the pandemic’s spread remains high and schools and colleges open new outlets for potential outbreaks.

The state’s recent rate of positive COVID-19 tests sits at 8.6% — just below the 9% where it has been overall since late July.

The daily average of new cases showed some improvement, dropping to 241 per day as of Thursday. That’s the best since July 23.

The situation is similar in Douglas County.

The county’s daily average of new positive cases, tallied from the previous seven days, dropped below 100 cases for the first time since July 23.

But the number of tests being administered also is down by several hundred per day compared with the last five weeks, contributing to the decline in positive cases.

Douglas County’s positivity rate on tests was down to 9.1% as of Friday — lower than the 10.2% that has been typical over the last four weeks. But that’s still far above Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour’s goal of 5% to reflect a more controlled community spread of the disease.