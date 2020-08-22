COVID-19 cases stable in Nebraska and Douglas County, but here comes college

Nebraska’s coronavirus numbers remained stable this week, but the pandemic’s spread remains high and schools and colleges open new outlets for potential outbreaks.
The state’s recent rate of positive COVID-19 tests sits at 8.6% — just below the 9% where it has been overall since late July.
The daily average of new cases showed some improvement, dropping to 241 per day as of Thursday. That’s the best since July 23.
The situation is similar in Douglas County.
The county’s daily average of new positive cases, tallied from the previous seven days, dropped below 100 cases for the first time since July 23.
But the number of tests being administered also is down by several hundred per day compared with the last five weeks, contributing to the decline in positive cases.
Douglas County’s positivity rate on tests was down to 9.1% as of Friday — lower than the 10.2% that has been typical over the last four weeks. But that’s still far above Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour’s goal of 5% to reflect a more controlled community spread of the disease.
Lincoln Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and a Lincoln School Board member, said in a statewide pandemic analysis this week that Douglas County is “smoldering.” The Omaha City Council approved the city’s indoor mask mandate Aug. 11, and Rauner said it will take two to three weeks to show an impact on infections.
Last week in Nebraska, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, had credited the state with “real improvement” and Nebraskans with showing a “path forward through this pandemic.”
This week, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that middle America, including Nebraska, is “getting stuck.” He cited the importance of public health steps including controlling crowds and shutting down bars.
Rauner cited concerns with social events where the virus has spread, including outside activities that put people in close quarters, weddings, parties, social dinners and golf scrambles.
His biggest worries now, Rauner said, are colleges returning to campus. He said one big question is whether students can stay contained in their living arrangements on campus and not do things like come home to do laundry, which could spread the virus.
Pat Lopez, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said colleges have done a great job communicating on-campus expectations for students, faculty and staff — including wearing a mask, keeping proper distance and limiting social gatherings.
Earlier this week, Lopez asked students to follow that guidance out of class and off campus, too.
“The choices that students make may have a dramatic impact on the progress Lincoln has been making in the past few weeks,” she said.
Lincoln implemented a mask mandate one month ago to turn around a rise in cases. On Friday, Lincoln and Lancaster County’s COVID-19 risk dial moved from orange and high risk to the moderate, yellow stage for the first time since July 2.
Earlier this week, new cases in Lancaster County dropped below 20 per day, on average.
But Thursday and Friday, the county had a two-day jump of 71 cases — the most since early this month.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Friday that contact tracing on those cases is underway, and the health department should have more information next week.
But when asked, Lopez said the health department was not currently aware of any outbreaks on Lincoln’s college campuses.
“We’re hoping to keep that from happening,” she said. “That’s our plan.”
Statewide, 376 people with COVID-19 had died as of Friday. Douglas County has recorded six deaths in the last four days; Sarpy County had two deaths this week.
This month, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has remained stable, ranging between 142 and 162 across Nebraska. On Thursday, hospitals had 146 patients with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Pour said Omaha area hospitals are in good shape.
As classes return, Pour said schools are struggling, including some older schools where people can’t social distance a lot.
“Everybody is trying just their hardest at this time.”
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128
