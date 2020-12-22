COVID numbers improve in Omaha area, but Stothert and Pour urge people to remain cautious

Douglas County’s health director felt the joy and optimism shared by many now that two federally approved COVID-19 vaccines are making their way to Nebraska.
But Adi Pour on Monday said she had to keep her emotions in check, reminding herself and the community that people need to continue following public health advice until a significant portion of the country has received a vaccine.
“Until 60% to 70% of the community is vaccinated, you still need to wear the mask, you still need to have social distancing, you still need to take all of those precautions,” she said at a press conference with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.
Pour offered some hopeful data points. The number of COVID-19 patients in Omaha-area hospital beds stood at 292 on Monday, which is 34% less than a high of 445 on Nov. 23. Since that date, the county has been seeing consistent decreases, “so we feel pretty comfortable that that trend is a trend,” Pour said.
On Monday, Douglas County reported 71 cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average, which is a 37% drop from 112 about a month ago. Pour said the drop-off was good news, but she noted that the level of testing decreased by about 33% over the past two weeks, so the rate of positive tests didn’t change much.
“This is not the time to let our guard up,” Stothert said, “especially with Christmas coming up.”
Statewide, virus cases were down for a fourth week in a row and were down more than 50% from four weeks ago. In new cases per capita, Nebraska has dropped out of the top five states to 32nd.
Hospitalizations, too, continued to fall and were down 40% from their peak a month earlier. Weekly deaths fell to 127, down from a high of 202 two weeks earlier.
Pour described a concerning racial disparity in the average age of those who have died of COVID-19. In Douglas County, the average age of White people who have died is 80, compared with 74 for Black people and 64 for Latinos. She said that information is important as officials make decisions on who should be among the first to receive a vaccination.
Pour said she is confident in the safety of the vaccines being offered by Pfizer and Moderna as well as the transparency on how the vaccines were created. The vaccines are being administered in tiers, with first priority going to health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.
Stothert said 188 Omaha police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 18 officers were not working Monday. The Omaha Fire Department has reported 231 total cases, and 36 employees were out on Monday.
Stothert said Omaha police officers likely won’t receive a vaccine until January or February, depending on the available number of doses.
She said “a limited amount” of Pfizer vaccines were available last week for some local emergency responders, but Pour had advised that all Omaha responders should receive the same vaccine to avoid confusion on when the second dose should be administered. A second dose of the Pfizer vaccine comes 21 days after the first dose, while a second dose of Moderna’s vaccine should come 28 days after the first.
So all medics and paramedics in Omaha — those who are directly involved with transporting patients who could be infected with the virus — will receive the Moderna vaccine, Stothert said. Vaccination of those workers could begin by the end of next week, she said.
Sgt. Tony Conner, the president of the Omaha Police Officers Association who was hospitalized last month after contracting COVID-19, is in a rehabilitation center and “doing well,” Stothert said.
Omaha’s 12 public libraries will continue waiving fines until the buildings are back at full capacity, Stothert said. Over the past several weeks, four libraries have closed for a day for cleaning after someone either tested positive for the virus or reported a possible exposure, she said.
The city is making Thursday — Christmas Eve — a paid holiday for city employees. Last week, President Donald Trump did the same for most federal employees, as did Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts for state employees.
Stothert called the added holiday a “thank you” to city employees, especially first responders. The extra holiday will cost the city about $1 million, she said.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127,
@reecereports