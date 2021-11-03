COVID shots for elementary kids coming to Omaha area, but it may take a few days to get one

The specially dosed and formulated COVID-19 vaccine for elementary-age kids is arriving in Nebraska, but it likely will be a couple of days before the first shots go into little arms, health officials said Wednesday.

An independent advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday.

The agency's director signed off hours later, clearing the way for the vaccine rollout. Both moves followed the Food and Drug Administration's approval last week of emergency use of the vaccine in that age group.

Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said her office received its first shipment about mid-morning Wednesday.

But it likely will be next week before the Fremont-based department starts offering the shots. She was still awaiting standing orders, the blanket prescription that allows providers to administer the vaccine, and finalizing processes for administering the differently sized — they're a third the dose of the adult shot — and mixed doses for kids. Also yet to arrive were the ancillary kits including syringes and smaller, kid-sized needles .

"We're excited," she said. "This is one more tool in our toolbox to get through this pandemic."