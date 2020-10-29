Creighton epidemiologist receives national award for investigation of outbreaks

A Creighton University epidemiologist on Thursday received the inaugural McKnight Prize from the CDC Foundation for her work in investigating and suppressing life-threatening health care infection outbreaks.
Dr. Maureen Tierney led the investigations while serving as head of the health care-associated infections and antimicrobial resistance program in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. She worked there for seven years and is now assistant dean for clinical research and public health at Creighton’s School of Medicine.
Tierney was nominated for her work in helping to contain an outbreak of an antibiotic-resistant pathogen in a hospital specialty unit and for her rapid response to life-threatening infections stemming from injections of unapproved biologic products .
Federal and state health officials warned in December of risks associated with unapproved products derived from stem cells, placentas and umbilical cord blood after several Nebraskans became ill — some very ill — after receiving injections of the products.
In July, the attorneys general of Nebraska and Iowa filed lawsuits against Omaha-based stem cell therapy clinics and their owners, alleging that they made deceptive and misleading claims in marketing unapproved treatments to older residents of the two states.
The Nebraska lawsuit, filed in Douglas County District Court, alleged that the companies purchased their stem cells products from a Las Vegas laboratory. The Food and Drug Administration warned the laboratory in June based on concerns about sterility at the facility.
The prize Tierney received, the McKnight Prize for Healthcare Outbreak Heroes, has special significance in Nebraska.
It is funded by the Evelyn and Thomas McKnight Family Fund for Patient Safety. Evelyn McKnight was one of at least 99 people who contracted hepatitis at the Fremont Cancer Clinic in the early 2000s from contaminated syringes and saline bags. Six died of hepatitis C. They were being treated by a cancer specialist, Tahir Javed, who eventually fled to Pakistan.
McKnight, who had been battling breast cancer at the time of her treatment, went on to promote patient safety, particularly injection safety, throughout the nation.
The fund is intended to support and recognize efforts promoting safe injection practices and patient safety and to produce educational materials that raise awareness and highlight the work of the One & Only Campaign, which promotes the one-time-only use of injection needles. The annual award will honor people who are doing important work on behalf of safe injection practices or patient safety.
McKnight said she and her husband, a family physician, are thrilled that the inaugural prize went to a Nebraskan, although Tierney’s state of residence was coincidental. Tierney was chosen unanimously out of a large number of nominees from throughout the country.
“We are recognizing professionals who have gone above and beyond the ordinary call of duty to protect people from harm, particularly harm caused by healthcare based outbreaks,” McKnight said.
The CDC Foundation is an independent nonprofit formed by Congress and authorized to work with philanthropic groups and others to support the disease prevention mission of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
