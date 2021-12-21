Detection of omicron COVID variant not a surprise to Douglas County health officials

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported 10 cases of the omicron COVID variant in county residents.

Local health officials anticipated that omicron eventually would be found here, given the speed with which the highly transmissible variant has been spreading around the country.

"We expected omicron to show up at some point, so this is not a surprise at all," said Lindsay Huse, Douglas County's health director, said in a statement.

The residents with the variant are between ages 5 and 56, county health officials said. The new cases bring to 17 the total number of cases of omicron reported in the state. The seven other cases were reported over the past two weeks in the Crete-based Public Health Solutions District Health Department.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that omicron is now the dominant variant in the United States, accounting for 73% of new infections.

The variant has been shown to spread more easily than other variants, but it is not yet known how common severe illness, hospitalization and death are with omicron.