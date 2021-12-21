Detection of omicron COVID variant not a surprise to Douglas County health officials

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported 10 cases of the omicron COVID variant in county residents.
Local health officials anticipated that omicron eventually would be found here, given the speed with which the highly transmissible variant has been spreading around the country.
"We expected omicron to show up at some point, so this is not a surprise at all," said Lindsay Huse, Douglas County's health director, said in a statement.
The residents with the variant are between ages 5 and 56, county health officials said. The new cases bring to 17 the total number of cases of omicron reported in the state. The seven other cases were reported over the past two weeks in the Crete-based Public Health Solutions District Health Department.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that omicron is now the dominant variant in the United States, accounting for 73% of new infections.
The variant has been shown to spread more easily than other variants, but it is not yet known how common severe illness, hospitalization and death are with omicron.
Little is known about the 10 people identified with omicron, Huse said, although there appear to be some household connections among some.
Health Department investigators on Tuesday afternoon still were trying to contact the individuals to ask about their symptoms, any travel history, vaccination status and close contacts.
It's not out of the realm of possibility that more omicron-caused cases of COVID are circulating in the community, Huse said.
Justin Frederick, the Health Department's supervisor of communicable disease epidemiology, said he still is seeing a lot of cases caused by the delta variant. "But in the next week or two, I see that changing," he said.
Huse noted that it takes time to sequence the genomes of positive samples of the coronavirus, which is the step needed to differentiate one variant from another.
Frederick said about 5% of positive samples are sequenced by Nebraska laboratories. An additional 2% are sequenced by the CDC.
There are, however, multiple steps built into the process from the time public health departments identify positive samples to send for sequencing to the time those results are analyzed and reported to public databases, such as the CDC's.
The last part of that process can take two to three weeks, said Peter Iwen, director of the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, which identified the 10 Douglas County omicron cases.
Because of that lag, he said, the CDC uses modeling projections to forecast the percentages of the variants.
At the beginning of the month, the CDC said, omicron accounted for less than 1% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States.
According to CDC's projections, omicron numbers remain relatively low — for now — in the four-state federal region made up of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.
However, omicron already is helping drive surges in cases in parts of New England, the Upper Midwest, the Southeast and the Pacific Northwest.
Iwen acknowledged that omicron probably can outrun the testing and sequencing process.
"These are the limitations we're dealing with," he said.
Iwen said his lab is able to get results relatively quickly.
The lab seeks samples from across the state to analyze. They want to get samples from people with a history of international travel and people exposed to those travelers, people hospitalized with the virus, those identified in clusters and people with breakthrough infections.
When the samples arrive, Iwen said, the lab staff first runs another test — called an RT-PCR test — to verify that the result is a true positive and determine whether there's enough virus in the sample to determine its genetic sequence.
Once the lab staff determine that the sample meets the criteria for sequencing, Iwen said, they put it on the sequencer.
The diagnostic test takes about four hours from the sample's arrival to a result, and a sequencer run takes about 18 hours.
"Just waiting for a machine to run, we're talking almost a whole day," he said. "... It sounds slow to people, but that is rapid. We have a really rapid sequencer here. Most people don't have the sequencing instrumentation that we have."
Sequencers at most other labs, he said, take three to four days.
The Nebraska lab is sequencing 64 positive samples per day, or about 320 a week.
Creighton University, a UNMC College of Public Health lab, some commercial laboratories and an Air Force lab also conduct sequencing of Nebraska samples, Iwen said.
