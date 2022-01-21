Don't go to the emergency room for COVID testing, Nebraska hospital officials say

Hospital officials are urging Nebraskans to visit primary care providers, urgent care clinics or pharmacies — not hospital emergency rooms — to get tested for COVID-19.

The plea comes at a time when the state's hospitals are facing unprecedented demand for services as a result of the ongoing pandemic and a need for regular care. That includes emergency rooms, which are seeing an increased number of visits, including from those seeking COVID tests, according to the Nebraska Hospital Association.

By law, emergency rooms cannot deny medical care and cannot turn away patients once they arrive, even if the treatment they are seeking is not a true emergency.

“Due to the high demands on our hospital emergency rooms, we highly recommend you visit your nearest urgent care if you have mild symptoms,” Jeremy Nordquist, the association's president, said in a prepared statement. “If you have a cold and you’re simply looking for a COVID-19 test, your primary medical provider or nearest urgent care are better options for this need.”